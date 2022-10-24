Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals best players - ranked
After another thrilling round of matches, the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals are set. The Philadelphia Union were the first to make it through, beating FC Cincinnati 1-0 in a tight, hotly-contested showdown at Subaru Park. Just hours later, Supporters' Shield winners LAFC came out on top 3-2 in another thrilling El Trafico clash against the LA Galaxy.
MLS disciplinary round-up: LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig & LAFC's Jesus Murillo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has announced that two fines have been issued following the MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semi-Finals. Both fines relate to an incident between Jesus Murillo and Riqui Puig in the clash between El Trafico rivals LAFC and the LA Galaxy on Thursday. The two players came to...
CF Montreal face uncertain winter despite season of progress in 2022
After crashing out of the MLS Cup Playoffs to defending champions NYCFC at the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals stage, CF Montreal find themselves at a crossroads. The gradual improvement under Wilfried Nancy - who took over in March 2021 following the departure of Thierry Henry after almost five years as an assistant coach - is there for all to see.
Jim Curtin named MLS Coach of the Year for 2022
Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin has won Major League Soccer's Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award for 2022. It's the second time Curtin has picked up the honor after previously doing so in 2020 when he guided the Union to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title. The 43-year-old saw off competition from LAFC's Steve Cherundolo and Wilfried Nancy of CF Montreal.
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins MLS Newcomer of the Year award for 2022
Atlanta United star Thiago Almada has won Major League Soccer's Newcomer of the Year award for 2022. The honor recognizes the season's most impactful new MLS player with prior professional experience, which excludes recent academy graduates and SuperDraft picks. Almada joined Atlanta United as a Designated Player from Velez Sarsfield...
MLS figure Chris Wondolowski set to be subject of new film
A new feature-length movie is currently in development that will circle around the life and professional soccer career of MLS legend Chris Wondolowski, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Reuter. The film is set to highlight the player's journey to professional soccer, from college prospect turned fourth-round MLS...
Mia Fishel becomes first foreign-born player to win Liga MX Femenil's Golden Boot
Mia Fishel made history on Monday, becoming the first foreign-born player to win Liga MX Femenil’s Golden Boot. The forward concluded the 2022 campaign with 17 goals, outscoring competitors to stand out in the Mexican league.
Charlotte FC name Christian Lattanzio as permanent head coach
Charlotte FC have named interim boss Christian Lattanzio as their new permanent head coach. Lattanzio took over from the club's first-ever head coach, Miguel Angel Ramirez, at the end of May following the Spaniard's controversial departure. A former assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City, Lattanzio went on to guide...
Jonathan David keen on joining a 'massive' club in Premier League or La Liga
Jonathan David speaks about making the next step in his club career amid transfer links to Chelsea and Man Utd.
Pat Noonan hints at potential transfer for FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez
FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan hailed Brandon Vazquez for his performance throughout the 2022 MLS season, hinting at a potential transfer for the player given his talents. “I would say that if he continues on this path, he's going to be gone,” Noonan said in a press conference on...
Jorge Torres Nilo insists Pachuca stand as clear favorites to win the 2022 Liga MX Apertura
Toluca is set to host Pachuca on Thursday at Estadio Nemesio Díez for the first leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura final, defeating Santos Laguna and Club America to reach the championship series.
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin looking forward to 'rematch' vs NYCFC
Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin has welcomed the prospect of once again going up against NYCFC in the Eastern Conference Final. The two sides met at the same stage of the Playoffs last year, with NYCFC coming out 2-1 winners at Subaru Park thanks to Talles Magno's 88th-minute strike. The Cityzens then went all the way to lift MLS Cup, beating the Portland Timbers on penalties in the final.
MLS expansion team St Louis CITY SC rename stadium to CITYPARK
St. Louis City SC has announced a rename for their new stadium, going from Centene Stadium to CITYPARK ahead of their debut season in MLS. The announcement was made just eight months after the initial naming rights agreement with managed care company Centene. “After discussions with Centene, we have agreed...
Giovanni Savarese signs contract extension with Portland Timbers
The Portland Timbers have signed head coach Giovanni Savarese to a contract extension, keeping him at the club through the 2025 MLS season, with an option year in 2026. Should the Venezuelan stay put until 2026, it'll be his ninth year in charge of the Western Conference side. “Gio has...
Frida Maanum hails competition for places at Arsenal
Frida Maanum hails the competition for places at Arsenal.
NJ/NY Gotham FC sign Ifeoma Onumonu to contract extension
NJ/NY Gotham FC signed forward Ifeoma Onumonu to a contract extension, keeping her at the club through the 2025 NWSL season.
What football stadiums have hosted boxing fights?
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host Tyson Fury's upcoming title bout with Derek Chisora. Here's an overview of boxing's history with football grounds.
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Player ratings as inspired Messi hits brace
Match report and player ratings as PSG decimate Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Chelsea continue Denzel Dumfries scouting after Reece James injury
Chelsea's interest in Denzel Dumfries is very much alive following Reece James' injury.
