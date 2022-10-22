Read full article on original website
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Spokane, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Spokane. The Rogers High School - Spokane football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00. The Mount Spokane High School football team will have a game with Gonzaga Preparatory School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.
Ferris HS football coach out, school cites ‘several issues’ with program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School football coach Malik Roberson is out for the remainder of the season after the school cited “several issues” regarding the program. Roberson will not be working with the team for the last two games of the season. Players and parents were notified of the news on Tuesday. The exact reason behind this decision is...
What You Need to Know About Tide Hoops’ Gonzaga “Rematch”
Okay folks, make sure you set your alarms for 10 a.m. sharp, because that is when Ticket Master opens up ticket sales for Alabama vs. Gonzaga in what should be an exciting rematch in the BJCC in Birmingham on December 17. This matchup should provide fireworks all around as the Crimson Tide looks to sweep the series that started last year in Seattle.
What a healthy Dominick Harris brings to Gonzaga for the 2022-23 season | Locked on Zags
Dominick Harris is one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle for Gonzaga. Coming off an entire season missed with a foot injury, Harris is cleared to return.
AROUND THE GREENS: Going long to Gamble Sands
BREWSTER, Wash. — There’s an awkward feeling that follows a fist-pump when playing a solo round. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. I learned this on the second green at Gamble Sands, a top-of-the-rankings, middle-of-nowhere course in Brewster, Wash. In my defence, I...
Cheney High School marching band wins first place in Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. — After two amazing performances on Saturday, the Cheney High School (CHS) marching band placed first place overall at the 34th Annual Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett (PSFOB). CHS competed with several other bands from all around the Pacific Northwest, as well as other schools...
Parade of storms on the move
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark
Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
Spokane fish biologist appointed to Washington Salmon Recovery Board
OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has appointed salmon advocate and Spokane fish biologist Joe Maroney to the Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board. The board awards grants for restoration projects across the state. “Joe Maroney will be a great addition to the Salmon Recovery Funding Board,” Inslee said. “Having worked for the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and lived in eastern Washington...
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
Snow and Rain Forecasted for this Week
The North Central region is going to see increased snow and rain this week, lowering fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak fires. Cooler temperatures are expected to minimize fire activity for the White River and Irving Peak Fires. Air quality levels are expected to improve and the...
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
Fire wipes out fertilizer plant in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - As of 9:45 a.m. on Monday, a pile of rubble that used to be the Wilbur-Ellis fertilizer plant in Moses Lake is still smoldering after it was engulfed by flames on Sunday afternoon. Situated in 14900 block of Road 1.3 Southeast, the plant caught fire at around...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
