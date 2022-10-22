Read full article on original website
FreeBear
3d ago
Because she wants to spread the highest crimes of her district, South Central, and the highest concentration of homeless population outside of DTLA in her district, South Central, to the rest of the City of Los Angeles. Nevermind the stolen guns in her home and the free unpublicized $150,000 scholarship given by the private richly endowed USC.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Related
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
californiaglobe.com
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
postnewsgroup.com
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
spectrumnews1.com
Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over signatures
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Tuesday obtained an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
‘I know saying I’m sorry is not enough’: Kevin de León grilled by talk show host Tavis Smiley
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León sat for a one-on-one interview Tuesday with talk radio host Tavis Smiley. The interview took place at the same time the city council held its first in-person meeting since going virtual due to cases of COVID-19. The council had also been dealing with in-chamber disruptions by […]
spectrumnews1.com
Curren Price denies de León’s claim he was invited to 2021 meeting
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de León said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
spectrumnews1.com
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday
IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
capitalandmain.com
Workers Protest Subcontractor at Rick Caruso’s Americana at Brand Shopping Mall
On a recent Thursday at noon at the Americana at Brand shopping mall in Glendale, chants of “Rats go home!” drown out a piped in Paul Simon tune as several dozen union staffers from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters picket the construction site, handing out flyers and AirDropping them into the iPhones of passing shoppers.
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascón Chief of Staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón's chief of staff, a judge ruled Tuesday.
thecorsaironline.com
Shouting Voices: Protests Erupt at City Hall
Protests against the Los Angeles City Council continued outside the doors of City Hall during a multi-organization demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Representatives from Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Union De Vecinos, and other activist organizations blocked the Main Street Entrance to City Hall in an effort to prevent ongoing council meetings. Official business continued online via virtual meetings, and protestors who breached the building’s entrance were removed by security.
foxla.com
Residents in this LA district can now apply for rental aid as eviction moratorium nears end
LOS ANGELES - Residents living in specific Los Angeles neighborhoods can now apply for housing subsidies as part of Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s rental aid program as LA’s pandemic-era eviction protection nears its end. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council approved a new $3 million rental...
losangeleno.com
The Weekly Rant: de Leon’s Toxic Machismo
Last week’s drama over the release of a recorded conversation between three city councilmembers and the former president of the Los Angeles Labor Federation has no end in sight. De León’s refusal to step down — even when faced with increasing political pressure to do so — reminds me of one of my least favorite concepts in Latino culture: machismo.
2urbangirls.com
Meet Inglewood mayoral candidate Fredrisha ”Sha” Dixon
Dixon is a community organizer and lawyer who is Vying to Become Inglewood’s First Woman Mayor. My name is Fredrisha “Sha” Dixon and I am asking you to support my effort to become the first woman Mayor in Inglewood History. I am a Mother, Activist, Community Organizer, and People’s Lawyer who has been at the forefront of many fights against corrupt elected officials, systems of oppression, and human rights violations. I have almost one decade of experience in Public Service and I received my Juris Doctor degree (Law Degree) from Trinity Law School.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
Councilman Mike Bonin confirms he got Kevin de León's voicemail, continues to call for resignation
In an interview on Wednesday, Councilman Kevin de León said he left Councilman Mike Bonin—whose 2-year-old Black son was the target of that leaked recorded conversation- a voicemail. On Thursday, Bonin confirmed to KNX News he got that voicemail.
Comments / 4