Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Curren Price denies de León’s claim he was invited to 2021 meeting

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de León said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Gascón recall backers get expedited hearing over signatures

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Tuesday obtained an expedited hearing on their efforts to force the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to allow them to review thousands of signatures that were declared invalid in August, thwarting their effort to oust the county’s top prosecutor.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Beverly Hills police investigate antisemitic flyers

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New permanent supportive housing coming to Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A nonprofit is transforming its old building into a permanent supportive housing development. WISEPlace, a nonprofit that offers housing and support services for homeless women, and Jamboree Housing Corp. are teaming up to renovate and expand WISEplace's current 26,000-square-foot headquarters at 1411 N. Broadway to a $30 million, 47,000-square-foot residential community.
SANTA ANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

School district in OC serves up plant-based food on Wednesdays

Earlier this year, California became the first state to financially support plant-based school meals. The Santa Ana Unified School District has dedicated one day a week to serving up plant-based food on Plant-Based Wednesdays. Jonathan Park had to come up with plant-based meals teenage kids would like: He is the...
SANTA ANA, CA

