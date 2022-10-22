ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

semoball.com

C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter

No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
semoball.com

High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W

Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Virginia Lee Clifton – Service 10/28/22 at 11 a.m.

Virginia Lee Clifton of Perryville died Saturday (10/22) at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Berry will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown. Visitation for Virginia Lee Clifton will be Friday morning...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
CAMPBELL HILL, IL
KFVS12

Drone12: Tower Rock

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
KFVS12

Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
MARION, IL
kfmo.com

Pedestrian Struck by Hit and Run SUV

(St. Francois County, MO) A Man from Doe Run, 34 year old Sonny L. Woods, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was struck by an unknown red colored SUV at 3229 Highway 221 in St. Francois County Sunday evening at 6:19. Highway Patrol reports indicate Woods was walking west bound along the side of the highway when the SUV, which was westbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck Woods. The driver of the SUV left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Woods was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. If you have any information on the identity of the driver of the red SUV that struck Woods you're urged to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

