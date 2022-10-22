Read full article on original website
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: St. Vincent upsets top-seeded Meadow Heights for back-to-back district title wins
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — St. Vincent walked into the Crystal City High School gym as underdogs Tuesday and left as district champions. St. Vincent rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded Meadow Heights 12-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 and win its second straight Class 1 District 4 championship.
semoball.com
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
semoball.com
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
semoball.com
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
semoball.com
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
semoball.com
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
semoball.com
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
semoball.com
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
semoball.com
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
semoball.com
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
mymoinfo.com
Virginia Lee Clifton – Service 10/28/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Lee Clifton of Perryville died Saturday (10/22) at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Berry will be at the Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Crosstown. Visitation for Virginia Lee Clifton will be Friday morning...
kbsi23.com
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
KFVS12
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to a large field fire in Cape Girardeau County on Sunday afternoon, October 23. Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire departments, could be seen working to put out the fire. The dangers on the...
KFVS12
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
kfmo.com
Pedestrian Struck by Hit and Run SUV
(St. Francois County, MO) A Man from Doe Run, 34 year old Sonny L. Woods, is recovering from moderate injuries after he was struck by an unknown red colored SUV at 3229 Highway 221 in St. Francois County Sunday evening at 6:19. Highway Patrol reports indicate Woods was walking west bound along the side of the highway when the SUV, which was westbound, ran off the right side of the road and struck Woods. The driver of the SUV left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Woods was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. If you have any information on the identity of the driver of the red SUV that struck Woods you're urged to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or your local law enforcement.
