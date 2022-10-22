ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Robert Mabrey
3d ago

great for the democrats to push their climate change agenda but we'll never hear a word from the until next summer. In 1893 the temperature was 115 degrees do you know what they called it them SUMMER.

Ratbert.
3d ago

Growing up in Montana we always welcomed a snow before Halloween.Then it would clear up and we would have Indian Summer up through Thanksgiving.

Mike Gibbs
3d ago

Oh boy we're involved and now comes Winter I guess it's climate change Too funny man I've been living through a lot of climate change is 65 years 4 seasons a year climate change

The Weather Channel

Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East

A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

How La Niña Could Impact A Season's Snow

La Niña is expected to remain in place through this winter. La Niña winters tend to be snowier than average along the northern tier. But how strong the La Niña is also influences snowfall. La Niña is not the only driver of weather patterns. Sign up...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
