muddyriversports.com
Southeastern’s Stephens finds right college fit close to home, commits to play hoops at Mizzou
AUGUSTA, Ill. — Tuesday’s steady rain didn’t cause Danny Stephens or his father, Jeremy, any delays in getting the fields on the family farm worked over. “We finished them (Monday),” Stephens said. “So it was good timing.”. And for as much as Stephens, the Southeastern...
muddyriversports.com
JWCC Show-Me Spotlight: Gottman sisters experience state tourney success side-by-side
PALMYRA, Mo. — Maura Gottman’s return to the Missouri Class 1 state tournament came with a twist. Her sister was along for the ride. The Palmyra girls tennis team’s No. 1 doubles pairing featuring the Gottmans — Maura is a senior and Molly is a sophomore — made program history by finishing third, defeating Mt. Vernon’s Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert 6-2, 6-4 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
muddyriversports.com
Quiet assassins: QND soccer team turns laser focus into rout of Mendota for sectional title
MENDOTA, Ill. — Everything Greg Reis observed Saturday morning left him convinced the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players had the right disposition to run down a sectional championship. “We had a special energy when we went to mass and then went to breakfast,” the QND coach said.
muddyriversports.com
Clemens Training Facility to open Tuesday for hitting and pitching practice
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will officially open the Clemens Training Facility Nov. 1. The large space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. The facility has two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets and tees and soft-toss machines. The facility is in left field...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame beats Mendota for Class 1A boys soccer sectional championship
MENDOTA, Ill. — Gusting winds blowing right in the face of the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players did little to diminish the Raiders’ pursuit of a state championship. QND moved one step closer to that goal with a 7-1 victory over Mendota on Saturday in the Class 1A Mendota Sectional championship.
muddyriversports.com
QND, Macomb to renew rivalry in opening round of Class 4A football playoffs
QUINCY — When the team bus rolled into the Quincy Notre Dame parking lot at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Raiders football coach Jack Cornell didn’t know which road his team would be taking in the postseason. As soon as Cornell knew, he told the players he’d spread the...
muddyriversports.com
Second-half rally not enough to allow QU football team to overcome self-inflicted wounds
INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Bass’ voice carried the angst and teeth-gnashing wrought by allowing an opportunity to slip away. At the same time, the Quincy University football coach had a strong sense of pride in his players for facing adversity and creating the opportunity that existed in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
muddyriversports.com
QU men’s and women’s soccer teams shut out by Rockhurst in final regular-season games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The time to rebuild begins now for the Quincy University men’s soccer program. QU wrapped up its season Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Rockhurst in Great Lakes Valley Conference play at Bourke Field. It punctuated the second worst season in the tradition-rich program’s history as Quincy finished 3-11-3 overall.
abc17news.com
Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power
Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says
Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital
A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
ktvo.com
Macon man accused of possessing Ecstasy, loaded gun, 3 stolen road signs
BEVIER, Mo. — A traffic stop leads northeast Missouri investigators to illegal drugs, a loaded gun and three stolen road signs. It happened last Wednesday in Bevier. A Macon County sheriff's deputy pulled over Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, for a registration violation. Court documents reveal that during the...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
khqa.com
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
KMZU
Rear-end crash kills Clarence driver
SHELBY COUNTY – A Clarence man is dead and two others were left injured from an accident one mile east of Lentner Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway patrol says a Buick Lacrosse driven by Jerry Fifer struck a Ford Ranger driven by Charles Craig in the rear. The Ranger slid off U.S. 36, struck an embankment and ejected both Craig and his passenger, Constance Romanetto. Fifer's vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.
wutv29.com
Man ejected, killed in rear-end crash in Missouri; Driver facing charges
LENTNER, Mo. (KTVO) — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car in a rear-end crash in northeast Missouri, according to authorities. State troopers identified the man as 64-year-old Charles Craig, of Clarence. Investigators said Craig's small pickup truck was rear-ended by a car driven by...
