Monroe City, MO

muddyriversports.com

JWCC Show-Me Spotlight: Gottman sisters experience state tourney success side-by-side

PALMYRA, Mo. — Maura Gottman’s return to the Missouri Class 1 state tournament came with a twist. Her sister was along for the ride. The Palmyra girls tennis team’s No. 1 doubles pairing featuring the Gottmans — Maura is a senior and Molly is a sophomore — made program history by finishing third, defeating Mt. Vernon’s Isabella Mosley and Allison Schubert 6-2, 6-4 at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Mo.
PALMYRA, MO
muddyriversports.com

Clemens Training Facility to open Tuesday for hitting and pitching practice

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will officially open the Clemens Training Facility Nov. 1. The large space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. The facility has two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets and tees and soft-toss machines. The facility is in left field...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyriversports.com

Second-half rally not enough to allow QU football team to overcome self-inflicted wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Bass’ voice carried the angst and teeth-gnashing wrought by allowing an opportunity to slip away. At the same time, the Quincy University football coach had a strong sense of pride in his players for facing adversity and creating the opportunity that existed in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
QUINCY, IL
abc17news.com

Strong wind gust leave some Central Missouri residents without power

Showers across Mid-Missouri brought more than just much needed rain earlier Tuesday. Localized strong gust of winds caused various trees and powerlines to fall across areas of Mid-Missouri resulting in the loss of power for various business and homes. Residents in Montgomery county felt the bruit of these winds as...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital

A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
BEVIER, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
ktvo.com

Macon man accused of possessing Ecstasy, loaded gun, 3 stolen road signs

BEVIER, Mo. — A traffic stop leads northeast Missouri investigators to illegal drugs, a loaded gun and three stolen road signs. It happened last Wednesday in Bevier. A Macon County sheriff's deputy pulled over Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, for a registration violation. Court documents reveal that during the...
BEVIER, MO
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff’s department searching for missing Lomax man

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Lomax, Illinois man. 55-year-old Ronald G. Thompson (pictured above) of Lomax was last seen or heard from on October 7th, 2022 at 913 East 4th street in Lomax, Illinois. Thompson is described...
LOMAX, IL
khqa.com

1 dead after crash in Adams County

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KMZU

Rear-end crash kills Clarence driver

SHELBY COUNTY – A Clarence man is dead and two others were left injured from an accident one mile east of Lentner Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway patrol says a Buick Lacrosse driven by Jerry Fifer struck a Ford Ranger driven by Charles Craig in the rear. The Ranger slid off U.S. 36, struck an embankment and ejected both Craig and his passenger, Constance Romanetto. Fifer's vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field.
CLARENCE, MO

