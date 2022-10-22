Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils show growth, improvement in upending Dragons in regional semifinals
QUINCY — Quincy High School volleyball coach Kate Brown collected herself, looked out on the court at the QHS gym and broke into a wide smile. “This was a team we haven’t seen all season,” Brown said of her sixth-seeded Blue Devils, who moments earlier pulled off an upset of fourth-seeded Pekin in the Class 4A regional semifinals. “That’s the first time I’ve seen them really want a game and come out and play as a team. To finish the full game, that’s the first time we’ve done that.
muddyriversports.com
Second-half rally not enough to allow QU football team to overcome self-inflicted wounds
INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Bass’ voice carried the angst and teeth-gnashing wrought by allowing an opportunity to slip away. At the same time, the Quincy University football coach had a strong sense of pride in his players for facing adversity and creating the opportunity that existed in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference game.
muddyriversports.com
Clemens Training Facility to open Tuesday for hitting and pitching practice
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation will officially open the Clemens Training Facility Nov. 1. The large space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. The facility has two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets and tees and soft-toss machines. The facility is in left field...
muddyrivernews.com
Principal at Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal placed on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement was made late Sunday afternoon by Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, in a press release. The release also said Maria Mundle, former assistant superintendent, will...
khqa.com
Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
YouTuber Says Keokuk Has Great People, But Worst Place to Live
If you live in Keokuk (or are thinking about it), I have good news and I have bad news. A very popular YouTuber says that while Keokuk has great people, it's also the worst possible place you can live in Iowa if not the entire Midwest. I want to be...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
agupdate.com
Corn and soybean yields vary in Western Illinois
LORAINE, Ill. — Aaron Speer has a mixed report on the 2022 harvest. “Corn is not as good as I thought it was going to be,” said Speer, who farms in Adams County. “Beans are better than I thought they would be.”. People are also reading…. His...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
khqa.com
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. The crash happened around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
agupdate.com
‘Best corn I’ve ever raised’ for Northeast Missouri farmer
MADISON, Mo. — While harvesting a field of corn in a fairly flat part of Monroe County, Patrick O’Bannon kept glancing at the yield monitor, marveling at the story it told. This field was averaging 223.3 bushels per acre, and he said parts of the middle of the...
khqa.com
Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Quincy was not random
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police believe a car that was shot while traveling in Quincy on Sunday, Oct. 16 stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the Quincy Police Department's preliminary investigation, a road rage incident between two people driving down Broadway around 7:25 p.m. escalated when one of the drivers pulled up next to the other driver and shot one round, striking the the person's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Two dead in late-night crash along Illinois Route 4
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on October 14, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened on Illinois State Route 4, just south of Chatham. The two drivers, a 17-year-old Virden woman and a 31-year-old Beardstown man, were found dead at the scene. The incident […]
khqa.com
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 23, 2022
Brandyn Baker (32) 1639 1/2 Locust Quincy, IL for peace disturbance at 1701 Maple. NTA. 109. Jared D Peach, 32, Stendal IN, was arrested for DUI, disobeying a traffic control device and operating an uninsured vehicle at 8th and Vermont on 10/03/22. N.T.A. 176. Jason F Roberts, 39, Quinicy, for...
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase
HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
khqa.com
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man and a previously convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for his most recent convictions involving drugs and a firearm. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the...
