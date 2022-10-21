Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Christina Perri Welcomes 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' with Husband Paul Costabile
A day for joy! Christina Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, have welcomed a baby girl!. The singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a heartwarming black-and-white snapshot of herself and her baby girl, whom they welcomed on Saturday. "She’s here!" Perri captioned the post. "With a whole...
'This is Us' Star Chris Sullivan Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Rachel Reichard
One super cute little girl! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard, have welcomed their second baby. The actor introduced the world to his newborn daughter with a sweet post he shared to Instagram on Sunday, and revealed that she arrived quite a bit earlier than expected. "She came 3...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Son Papa Bear's 2nd Birthday With Over-the-Top 'Minions' Party
Nicki Minaj rang in her son's second birthday with an animated affair! The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper went all-out with a Minions-themed backyard bash on Monday in honor of the occasion. "On 9/30/22 you turned 2," Minaj wrote in tribute to her little one, Papa Bear, whom she shares with...
Sarah Hyland Shares Video of Jesse Tyler Ferguson Officiating Her Wedding to Wells Adams
A special day made even more magical! Sarah Hyland is sharing a look at her gorgeous wedding to Wells Adams, and the heartfelt officiating by her Modern Familyco-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Hyland took to Instagram on Saturday to post the video, which showed her and the former Bachelor in Paradise...
James Corden Addresses Restaurant Drama in 'Late Late Show' Monologue, Apologizes for 'Rude Comment'
Using his platform to apologize. James Corden addressed the elephant in the room on Monday's The Late Late Show, when he addressed being banned from a New York City hotspot and had a public blowout with the owner of social media. "As some of you may have seen last week...
Leslie Jordan's Dead: From Harry Styles to Dolly Parton, the Beloved Actor's 5 Best Celeb Stories
Leslie Jordan racked up some good stories throughout his life. The beloved actor and comedian, who died after a car crash on Monday at age 67, met many famous faces throughout his decades-long career. In honor of his life, ET is looking back at the five best, most star-studded interactions...
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Second Child After Sharing Fertility Struggles
Dancing with the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with husband Samuel Cusick! The professional dancer shared the exciting news on Monday. "Baby #2 coming May 2023 🥰🥰,” she captioned a picture of her holding up a sonogram while standing next to her husband and their 23-month-old daughter, Sage. "We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister. #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancy #baby #pregnant #growingfamily."
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'Still Keep in Touch' After Breakup, Source Says
No hard cutoffs for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the two still communicate despite their breakup in August. "Pete and Kim still keep in touch," the source says. "It wasn't a bad fallout or breakup, so things are good between them and they've remained in contact."
'A Life in 10 Pictures' Docuseries Shows How Amy Winehouse's Iconic Look Became Her Armor (Exclusive)
Amy Winehouse’s life and legacy will be explored in pictures. In an exclusive trailer for the late singer’s episode of Crackle’s A Life in 10 Pictures docuseries, photographers, friends and family reflect on the star’s life through a series of photographs. "A Life in 10 Pictures...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Surprising Teenage Dream to Kelly Clarkson
Dwayne Johnson had his sights set on the honky-tonk! In a new video from his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Black Adam star revealed one of his career goals prior to stepping into the wrestling ring and on the big screen. "At one time, when I was 15...
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat' Star, Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan has died. The actor and comedian died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, ET confirms. He was 67. "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Jordan's rep told ET in a statement. "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Meghan Markle Talks 'Difficult' and 'Angry Black Woman' Labels With Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh
Meghan Markle, Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh are pushing back at the idea of the “angry Black woman.” On Tuesday’s episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast, she spoke with the creator of Insecure and the Ziwe host about the stereotypical perception of Black women in media.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death
Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
'Sister Wives': See Kody Brown's Dance Moves During His Controversial Wedding Appearance
After several years of following strict COVID protocols, Kody Brown was ready to let loose on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives -- and let loose he did. The 53-year-old Brown family patriarch attended his pal, Brian's, wedding, officiating the ceremony despite having some reservations and dealing with frustrations from several of his wives.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's California Home for $14.5 Million
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the next step in their relationship! A source tells ET that the newlyweds have purchased Conan O'Brien's home in Carpinteria, California, for $14.5 million. According to TMZ, the house is 2,142-square-feet and overlooks the ocean. Carpinteria is just south of Santa Barbara, California,...
Why Matthew Perry Broke Up With Julia Roberts in the '90s
Julia Roberts was just a girl, standing in front of Chandler Bing, asking him to love her. In Friends star Matthew Perry's candid new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he opens up about his '90s romance with the Oscar-winning actress. In an excerpt published by The Times...
'Will & Grace' Stars Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally React to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their...
