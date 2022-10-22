Read full article on original website
Related
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs dominate All-IEL boys soccer honors
SANDPOINT — The Inland Empire League boys soccer all-league list is filled with Sandpoint Bulldogs. Sandpoint senior Evan Dickinson was the league's MVP, freshman Logan McGrann was named Newcomer of the Year and Tanner French was named Coach of the Year. In addition, four other Bulldogs were named to the All-IEL team: sophomore Henry Barnes, senior Randy Lane, senior Emmett Morgan, and junior Eoin Eddy.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint XC claims district honors
LEWISTON — Sandpoint boys cross country has won 10 straight regional titles and the Bulldog girls came one point shy of claiming their own district title on Thursday. The boys scored 24 points and had three runners finish in the top seven to medal. Junior Nathan Roche continued his...
KHQ Right Now
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Ferris HS football coach out, school cites ‘several issues’ with program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School football coach Malik Roberson is out for the remainder of the season after the school cited “several issues” regarding the program. Roberson will not be working with the team for the last two games of the season. Players and parents were notified of the news on Tuesday. The exact reason behind this decision is...
KREM
What a healthy Dominick Harris brings to Gonzaga for the 2022-23 season | Locked on Zags
Dominick Harris is one of the most intriguing pieces of the puzzle for Gonzaga. Coming off an entire season missed with a foot injury, Harris is cleared to return.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Sherman Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
KXLY
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 25, 2022
Two boys’ and girls’ intramural volleyball games are being played every day during lunch hour. SHS Ponderettes are practicing a routine to the song “Wedding Bell Blues.” It will be performed at halftime of the Oct. 27 Football Festival game, according to Janice Rainey, drill team member.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 shortly after receiving her last rites from Father Reginald. Glenna Naccarato was born May 1, 1936, in Priest River to George and Ruby Naccarato. She was the fourth of eight siblings and perfectly well-rounded thanks to her large and loud Italian family. Glenna was the first of many generations of her family to establish a life in Priest River.
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Patty’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Oct. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at clobsinger@bonnercountydailybee.com. POP Tuesday mountain bike ride: 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Mountain. All levels of riders are welcome. Info: pendoreillepedalers.com. ACTIVITIES. KFRY Morning Show: 8-9 a.m., with Phil and Julie, 88.5...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
Comments / 0