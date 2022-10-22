Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man seriously hurt, no arrests after stabbing in Central Lubbock
A man was seriously injured after a stabbing in the 5200 block of Avenue Q Drive late Saturday night, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed.
fox34.com
1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Friday night fatal shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday night. LPD said officers were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. Severo Losoya, 51, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
fox34.com
Plainview police identify two people involved in Saturday shooting at Goodfellas
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have identified two people involved in a shooting on Saturday evening at Goodfellas Bar and Grill in Plainview. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. When police arrived, they found 41-year-old Carlos Salinas in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper...
Plainview police arrest suspect in Sunday knife attack
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Plainview Police Department responded Sunday to 715 Mikwee Street for man who was cut in the neck and injured. Plainview PD said in a press release that the suspect, identified as Nick Griego, cut the victim during an argument. He left the scene and was later found and arrested at his […]
fox34.com
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. Officers were unable to...
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
“I’m Going to Break Your Jaw,” Man Arrested for Placing Child in Danger
A Lubbock man was arrested on Saturday, October 22nd on charges of domestic violence and placing a child in danger. KAMC News reports that the victim was feeding her one-month-old baby when 19-year-old David Davila approached her and said "I'm going to break your jaw." What exactly led to this threat being made was not made clear in news reports.
fox34.com
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
‘The whole car was gone:’ South Lubbock woman able to retrieve some items from stolen vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamye Bowers just moved to a neighborhood in South Lubbock a week ago. She and a close friend went to celebrate their sons’ birthdays at dinner Saturday night and then drove back to her apartment afterwards to hang out. She said she went to bed around 2:00 a.m, and sometime between falling […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday. The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.
KCBD
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved
LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
‘Truly blessed’, everything replaced for Lubbock man whose toolbox was stolen
Teddy White, 47, had his toolbox stolen last weekend while at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, who is battling cancer. But help from the Lubbock community turned that situation around.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
Doctor, TTUHSC graduate who gave his life saving others honored for heroism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center posthumously honored Dr. John Cheng on October 21 for tackling a shooter that opened fire in the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California in May. Cheng was the only person killed in the attack, while five others were injured. Dr. Cheng graduated from the TTUHSC School of […]
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
fox34.com
UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue. First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
fox34.com
Days after bus crash, Seagraves Band advances to Area competition
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - For the Seagraves Eagles “Pride of the Plains” Marching Band, a chance to compete for the UIL State Marching Band competition appeared out of sight, after an October 15 bus crash (one mile north of Brownfield on US Highway 62/82) left some students and the band director sidelined with moderate injuries.
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Comments / 0