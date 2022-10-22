ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. Officers were unable to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has begun reopening lanes after a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of 82nd Street and University Avenue. First responders received the call just after 9 p.m. The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Days after bus crash, Seagraves Band advances to Area competition

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - For the Seagraves Eagles “Pride of the Plains” Marching Band, a chance to compete for the UIL State Marching Band competition appeared out of sight, after an October 15 bus crash (one mile north of Brownfield on US Highway 62/82) left some students and the band director sidelined with moderate injuries.
SEAGRAVES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy