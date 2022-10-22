DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.

DECLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO