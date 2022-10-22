Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Sherman Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, Idaho.
‘Magic Valley’ Film Shot In Twin Falls ID A Good October Watch
For those Idahoans that have been slowly knocking favorite scary movies off your must-see Halloween list, there's a pretty decent drama starring a very familiar lead that is available for streaming and was filmed in Twin Falls. It's not the scariest movie I've ever seen by a landslide, but it does have some good acting and familiar sights for those who live in the Magic Valley.
Five Twin Falls Restaurants That Need To Make a Comeback
Twin Falls is an amazing place for restaurant food. Some great locations have closed over the years and have yet to be replaced by anything comparable. We asked you to help us make a list of Twin Falls restaurants that are no longer in business that you'd love to see reopen. Here's what you came up with.
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel The post Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts appeared first on Local News 8.
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
pnwag.net
Idaho Man Announced National Wheat Yield Contest Winner
The National Wheat Yield Contest has announced the 2022 winners. Rylee Reynolds of Idaho's Twin Falls County, set a contest yield record of 231.37 bushels an acre. That tops the previous record of 211 bushels per acre set in 2019. Rylee and his dad Gary both placed as national winners in the winter wheat irrigated category.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 shortly after receiving her last rites from Father Reginald. Glenna Naccarato was born May 1, 1936, in Priest River to George and Ruby Naccarato. She was the fourth of eight siblings and perfectly well-rounded thanks to her large and loud Italian family. Glenna was the first of many generations of her family to establish a life in Priest River.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Patty’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
ITD: Lane Closure for I-84 Near Declo
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers headed east on Interstate 84 near Declo will have to slow down and move over for a temporary lane closure Friday, October 28. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the planned closure of one lane of eastbound I-84 for crews to instal concrete barriers to protect workers on the new Port of Entry being built. Officials say the closure should only be a day, but could extend through the weekend to Monday. Drivers headed west will not be impacted. Drivers will need to watch for signs and slow down while the barriers are being put in place. The new Port of Entry will replace the current facility on I-84 that also includes the Cotterell Rest Area. ITD has said previously the rest stop will remain open once the new Port of Entry is opened. The new facility will be much more technologically advanced with automated vehicle identification weigh-in-motion capable scales, video equipment, along with improved on and off ramps.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
LOOK! Popular Southern Idaho Straw Maze Catches Fire Friday Evening
There are reports online with accompanying videos of a popular Southern Idaho straw maze on fire Friday evening. In the reports, visitors at the Burley Straw Maze are commenting about the situation and posting videos of the blaze. In one video you can hear a woman yelling to make sure everyone has their children.
BOO! When Is Everyone Supposed To Trick Or Treat In Twin Falls?
It seems to be a debate every single year that Halloween doesn't fall on a weekend. With it being a Monday this year, it makes things even more complicated. When are you going to take your kids trick or treating? Does it matter that it is a school night? When should we expect to have kids ringing doorbells?
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
KREM
Body found by Spokane River
Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
