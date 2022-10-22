ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Lady Bulldogs close out the regular season tonight at Roosevelt

The Lady Bulldogs celebrate a point on Senior Night in the new athletic facility gym on Oct. 18. The fans show their spirit and support for the Lady Bulldogs in the new athletic facility gym. North Dallas’ volleyball teams close out the regular season against the Roosvelt Mustangs on Tuesday...
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas runners end cross country season at regional meet

The Bulldogs boys and girls team came out of the bus for a team photo. Cross Country coach Troy Power, Erandy Segura, and Coach Chris Barnhill. North Dallas’ boys and girls cross country runners braved the rain Monday morning at the UIL Class 4A Region II meet at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake.
DALLAS, TX

