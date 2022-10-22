Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
Local officials activate emergency operations center in effort to clear Camp Hope by Nov. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local officials are opening an emergency operations center in an effort to get resources and structure in place to disband Camp Hope by November 15. With the EOC in place, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is now overseeing all operations related to clearing the homeless encampment. The Spokane County Commission is also expected to pass an emergency proclamation by...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County to declare Camp Hope emergency
The Spokane County Commissioners will vote today to declare Camp Hope, an estimated 400-person homeless encampment beside Interstate 90, an emergency. That declaration will allow the commissioners to spend funds on camp issues without public hearings or a competitive bidding process. Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney said during a briefing...
Spokane Valley redesigning Sullivan Road Interchange at Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you are traveling in Spokane Valley, you might see some changes to your commute. Spokane Valley is redesigning the Sullivan Road interchange at Trent Avenue near SR 290. The project would replace the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue and the bridge next to it, which is over the BNSF Railroad track. Spokane Valley has...
Bonner County Daily Bee
County Comp Plan: What’s going on
SANDPOINT — Concern and criticism abound as the Planning Commission rewrites the county’s comprehensive land use plan, Jacob Gabell of the county Planning Department told the Bee. Gabell said he wants the public to know how and when they can comment — and how to follow the revisions...
Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
City Council to discuss resolution on the future of transportation in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — At Monday’s meeting, Spokane City Council will be discussing a resolution on recognizing and accepting the DivisonConnects study, which pertains to the future of transportation in the city. The study specifically references the City’s desired future of transportation and land use within the Division Street Corridor from north of downtown Spokane to Spokane City limits. In Phase...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News Of Record - Oct. 14, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay at 6:22 a.m. Report of vagrancy on Colburn Culver...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91
Rosemarie (Bradetich) Bloom, 91, passed away peacefully Oct. 18, 2022, at Clark Fork Valley Hospital with her family by her side. Rosemarie was born April 28, 1931, to John and Anna Bozich Bradetich in Sandpoint, Idaho. She was the seventh of eight children. Rosemarie attended high school in Sandpoint where...
Missing person in Bonner County found
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing out of the Sandpoint area has been located. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office announced that 51-year-old Rima Maroney was found on Monday and thanked the public for its assistance. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
9 people escape house fire in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Person stabbed in Spokane Valley near Spokane River
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person was stabbed in Spokane Valley near the Spokane River on Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. The stabbing occurred near the River House Apartments. There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Spokane Valley police responding to stabbing off E. Indiana, searching for suspect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are responding to a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. Officials say a juvenile male was stabbed by a male suspect before the suspect ran off. The victim has potentially life threatening injuries and officials say the suspect is not an active threat to the community.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns
Linda Lou (Rose) Burns passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Sherman Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 25, 2022
Two boys’ and girls’ intramural volleyball games are being played every day during lunch hour. SHS Ponderettes are practicing a routine to the song “Wedding Bell Blues.” It will be performed at halftime of the Oct. 27 Football Festival game, according to Janice Rainey, drill team member.
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
