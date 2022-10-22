Read full article on original website
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68
Patricia Ann Hughes, 68, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022 in Sandpoint, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Patty’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson
Glenna Mae Wylie-Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 22 shortly after receiving her last rites from Father Reginald. Glenna Naccarato was born May 1, 1936, in Priest River to George and Ruby Naccarato. She was the fourth of eight siblings and perfectly well-rounded thanks to her large and loud Italian family. Glenna was the first of many generations of her family to establish a life in Priest River.
Bonner County History - Oct. 25, 2022
Two boys’ and girls’ intramural volleyball games are being played every day during lunch hour. SHS Ponderettes are practicing a routine to the song “Wedding Bell Blues.” It will be performed at halftime of the Oct. 27 Football Festival game, according to Janice Rainey, drill team member.
Area gas prices inch lower
SANDPOINT – Gas prices are falling in the Gem State. According to AAA, the state average for regular gasoline is $4.36 per gallon, which is about a nickel less than a week ago and a month ago, but 65 cents more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average...
Blue Lake logging prospects looking good
Prospects are pretty good for logging in the Blue Lake country this winter. The Diamond Match Company is building a logging road from the Halfway House to the forks of Big Creek, about four miles, where they will put in a camp and a portable sawmill to saw lumber to build a flume. Also, Diamond Match Camp One, formerly known as Beardmore Camp Six, is running and they expect to employ 80 or 90 men.
Bonner County News Of Record - Oct. 14, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Bonner Mall Way in Ponderay at 6:22 a.m. Report of vagrancy on Colburn Culver...
Comment sought on I-90 corridor designs
COEUR d’ALENE – The Idaho Transportation Department will host two open houses next week in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene to present recommended designs to improve I-90 between the Washington state line and Sherman Avenue in Coeur d’Alene. The ongoing study is funded by the Leading Idaho program.
Who are we and what do we stand for?
Its’s been tough lately coping with all the changes happening here. Between virus, smoke and exploding population, it’s hard to keep a cheery attitude. But I know I’m not alone. I depend on my community and I know that in our small town and county we look out for our neighbors. It’s a big part of why I’ve lived in Bonner County for 35 years.
Library policy under a microscope
POST FALLS — Two motions to amend draft language for a material selection policy were shot down Monday during a special meeting of the Community Library Network Board of Trustees. In an ongoing discussion about library content review, Community Library Network staff recommended to the board that once an...
Kinderhaven continues its mission to aid children in crisis
SANDPOINT — At first glance, bipartisan legislation signed into law in February 2018 seems groundbreaking for the protection of children currently in the care of the child welfare system. The Family First Prevention Services Act turns the focus toward keeping children with their families instead of placing them in out-of-home care. And, this is a good thing.
New trial delayed in murder case
SANDPOINT — A second-degree murder case was delayed Monday after both the prosecution and defense indicated they were not yet ready to proceed to trial. Judge Barbara Buchanan agreed to the delay and set a new trial date for March 2023. Michael Ryan McDermott, 51, was scheduled to go...
VIDEO: Rain returns Monday
Wet weather Friday and early Saturday brought 0.40" of rain to the Spokane Airport, which had previously seen three straight weeks without measurable precipitation. A much wetter weather pattern will carry us through the end of the month, which usually sees about 1.47" of rain. The Spokane Airport saw its...
Vote for the candidate with conservative values
You may have heard that Democrats say they cannot get elected in conservative Bonner County. Some have even run for office in the Republican primary election, while others have registered as Republicans so they could vote in that primary. I am a registered Republican because I believe in the Constitution,...
County Comp Plan: What’s going on
SANDPOINT — Concern and criticism abound as the Planning Commission rewrites the county’s comprehensive land use plan, Jacob Gabell of the county Planning Department told the Bee. Gabell said he wants the public to know how and when they can comment — and how to follow the revisions...
