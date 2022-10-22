Read full article on original website
fox8tv.com
4 Yr Old Killed By Car
State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
Police: Altoona man jailed for hitting vehicles with curtain rod before chase
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A police chase has ended in an Altoona man seeing time behind bars on felony charges, according to police. Altoona police said in the charges filed, that on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, 41-year-old Marchello Dodson was hitting vehicles with a white curtain rod and threatening to fight people while at […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Side-by-Side Hit-and-Run Crash in Warsaw Township
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash in Warsaw Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash happened on Burcher Road in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, around 9:30 p.m. on September 29. Police say a 2019 Kawasaki Teryx T4 UTV driven by...
Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed. Police say the truck […]
Missing Pennsylvania Autistic Teen Found Dead After Kidnapping, Beating: State Police
Eight people have been charged including a 14-year-old girl and at least one family member of a 19-year-old autistic man police say was kidnapped, beaten, killed, and left in a remote wooded area in Western Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, according to a state police briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hayden...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Man attacks woman at Centre County gas station, tased in foot chase, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A New York man who attacked his girlfriend during an argument at a Centre County gas station is behind bars, state police report. Courtney Griswold, 34, choked a woman he “was in a romantic relationship” with to the point that she “could see stars” while at the Ingram’s Gas Station at […]
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
wesb.com
Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion
There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer Spins Out, Strikes Guide Rail Twice in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle, causing it to spin out and strike a guide rail twice on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Interstate 80 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County.
Driver wanted after crashing into porch pillar, fleeing in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are on the lookout for the driver responsible for crashing into a pillar on a porch attached to a house in East Carroll Township Friday. On Oct. 21 around 6:30 p.m., a driver of an unknown vehicle was heading south on Ashcroft Street in Patton when they failed […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on I-80 in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men were injured in a tractor-trailer rollover crash in Washington Township last Thursday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 4:34 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured, One Life-Flighted Following Crash on Interstate 80 in Graham Township
GRAHAM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured after a 76-year-old driver experienced a medical episode and crashed into an embankment in Graham Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Graham Township,...
Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
