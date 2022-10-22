ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

4 Yr Old Killed By Car

State police are investigating after officials say a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon in Centre County. The coroner’s office says the child was struck by a vehicle on Rider Lane in Gregg Township, just north of Spring Mills, around 4 p.m. Authorities say...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man dies in milk truck crash on I-80

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Centre County man died Sunday afternoon when the milk truck he was driving left the interstate and struck several trees. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 70-year-old Thomas K. Loner, of Coburn, was killed when the truck and tanker trailer he was hauling crashed. Police say the truck […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 119

SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened in Sykesville Borough last Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this accident happened on State Route 119, in Sykesville Borough, Jefferson County, on Friday, October 21, around 9:55 a.m., involving 61-year-old Patricia A. Grippo, of Emporium, and 62-year-old Susan M. Bouch, of Reynoldsville.
SYKESVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
WTAJ

One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80

Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Family Displaced by Lewis Run Fire/Explosion

There were no injuries, but a family was displaced by an explosion and fire in Lewis Run Monday. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:43 Monday afternoon to a double-wide trailer on Willow Lane, and found smoke and flames coming from the home, and shortly after a resident of the trailer got out the front door, the explosion took place.
LEWIS RUN, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Inmates death at SCI Houtzdale under investigation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at SCI Houtzdale died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in his cell. Inmate Michael Shaffer, 44, was found in his cell at 4:01 p.m. where he was administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived, according to SCI Houtzdale Superintendent Scott Klinefelter. Shaffer was pronounced dead at 4:33 p.m. […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy