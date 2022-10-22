Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads fall in second round of volleyball playoffs
The Catawba Ridge Copperheads volleyball season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the South Aiken Thoroughbreds in four sets Monday at The Arena. The match was the first one for Catawba Ridge since Oct. 15 after having a first-round bye in the playoffs. The last time the Copperheads played was in a tournament at Cardinal Newman where they went 2-3 and ironically one of those losses was to South Aiken.
WCNC
Charlotte 49ers AD cites 'alarming' losing trend in firing football coach Will Healy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill spoke on Monday, one day after firing football coach Will Healy. Hill, who hired Healy ahead of the 2019 season, thanked him for his accomplishments, which included the program's first bowl berth (2019) and first win over a Power 5 team (against Duke in 2021).
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
15 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The South
Some of these restaurants are offering fun twists on food while others are keeping it classic.
Raleigh News & Observer
Midwest hardware store chain makes NC debut in Ballantyne, aims to be woodworkers hub
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a new soft-opening date set by Rockler. A Minnesota woodworking and hardware store chain is making its North Carolina debut in Ballantyne, and also will offer classes and have a lumber outlet. Rockler Woodworking and Hardware will open its 42nd...
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
Gaston County man wins $2 million from Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man has won $2 million after picking up a Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket Friday. Joshua King said that after a long day at work, he and his son went to Times Turnaround on South Hope Road to grab some snacks. While...
WCNC
New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list
CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Nail Salon Gives Shake Shake Inspired Manicures
There is nothing like a good manicure. How about adding free products delivered as a part of your manicure? Well a Charlotte nail salon is giving Shake Shake inspired manicures. As a part of these manicures, you get a specific free Shake Shake product delivered to you in the chair....
Charlotte buys railyard land but it won’t be for a central park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is buying railyard land owned by Norfolk Southern but the project is not for a park, which was part of an earlier plan. In 2020, Channel 9 reported that a nonprofit was created to advocate for the purchase of 220 acres owned by Norfolk Southern to convert the land into a central park.
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
Comments / 0