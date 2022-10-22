CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO