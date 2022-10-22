ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads fall in second round of volleyball playoffs

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads volleyball season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the South Aiken Thoroughbreds in four sets Monday at The Arena. The match was the first one for Catawba Ridge since Oct. 15 after having a first-round bye in the playoffs. The last time the Copperheads played was in a tournament at Cardinal Newman where they went 2-3 and ironically one of those losses was to South Aiken.
FORT MILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
ROCK HILL, SC
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina

- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
YORK, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte moves up on ‘Rattiest Cities in the US’ list

CHARLOTTE — It’s probably not a designation you’ll hear anyone in Charlotte bragging about, but the Queen City has been rated one of the rattiest cities in the country. The pest control company Orkin put together a list of 50 U.S. cities that have seen an increase in new rodent treatments since last year. That list was released this week; Charlotte landed near the tail end at number 38. You can see the full rankings, including which city is America’s rattiest, at the bottom of this article.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Nail Salon Gives Shake Shake Inspired Manicures

There is nothing like a good manicure. How about adding free products delivered as a part of your manicure? Well a Charlotte nail salon is giving Shake Shake inspired manicures. As a part of these manicures, you get a specific free Shake Shake product delivered to you in the chair....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC

