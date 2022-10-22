ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads fall in second round of volleyball playoffs

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads volleyball season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the South Aiken Thoroughbreds in four sets Monday at The Arena. The match was the first one for Catawba Ridge since Oct. 15 after having a first-round bye in the playoffs. The last time the Copperheads played was in a tournament at Cardinal Newman where they went 2-3 and ironically one of those losses was to South Aiken.
FORT MILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBTV

Street racing may have caused car crashes

Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
footballscoop.com

Charlotte fires Will Healy

Charlotte has dismissed head coach Will Healy, the program announced Sunday. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been appointed interim head coach. The move comes a day after the 49ers lost to FIU, 34-15, dropping the club to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

The Power House lines up food options, barbershop for $18M project in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The developer behind The Power House has curated a diverse mix of tenants for its Rock Hill food hall. The Sherbert Group has signed six tenants as well as a barber shop for that $18 million, adaptive-reuse project. Power House is part of Rock Hill’s University Center. It looks to breathe new life into the 58,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1929.
ROCK HILL, SC

