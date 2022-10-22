Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads fall in second round of volleyball playoffs
The Catawba Ridge Copperheads volleyball season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the South Aiken Thoroughbreds in four sets Monday at The Arena. The match was the first one for Catawba Ridge since Oct. 15 after having a first-round bye in the playoffs. The last time the Copperheads played was in a tournament at Cardinal Newman where they went 2-3 and ironically one of those losses was to South Aiken.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
WBTV
Street racing may have caused car crashes
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB insider names multiple SEC assistants as possible candidates at Charlotte
News broke Sunday morning that Charlotte had opted to part ways with head football coach Will Healy. The 49ers are just 1-7 and decided to pull the trigger now instead of waiting for the end of the season, which seems to be a trend this year as a number of FBS openings have already opened up.
LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
Gaston County man wins $2 million from Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man has won $2 million after picking up a Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket Friday. Joshua King said that after a long day at work, he and his son went to Times Turnaround on South Hope Road to grab some snacks. While...
WLTX.com
South Carolina construction site cave-in traps workers, leads to major rescue effort
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two construction workers at a South Carolina high school are recovering after a cave-in that occurred amid a renovation project on Friday. District Five Schools of Spartanburg County said that, around 10 a.m., two construction workers who were part of a project at James F. Byrnes High School became trapped when a trench collapsed.
WBTV
Firefighters tackle large brush fire at solar farm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Midland on Monday afternoon. According to the Midland Fire & Rescue social media pages, the fire covered between 4 and 5 acres. It was reported near Highway 601 near Cal Bost Road at the solar farm. Firefighters from...
WCNC
West Charlotte house fire under investigation
A house was destroyed by an overnight fire on Morris Field Drive in west Charlotte. No one was hurt during the incident.
footballscoop.com
Charlotte fires Will Healy
Charlotte has dismissed head coach Will Healy, the program announced Sunday. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been appointed interim head coach. The move comes a day after the 49ers lost to FIU, 34-15, dropping the club to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the...
The Power House lines up food options, barbershop for $18M project in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The developer behind The Power House has curated a diverse mix of tenants for its Rock Hill food hall. The Sherbert Group has signed six tenants as well as a barber shop for that $18 million, adaptive-reuse project. Power House is part of Rock Hill’s University Center. It looks to breathe new life into the 58,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1929.
Belk Freeway described as ‘traffic-choked relic’ of outdated transportation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The director of research engagement at UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute says Charlotte’s Belk Freeway is a traffic-choked relic of outdated transportation in the city.
Charlotte buys railyard land but it won’t be for a central park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte is buying railyard land owned by Norfolk Southern but the project is not for a park, which was part of an earlier plan. In 2020, Channel 9 reported that a nonprofit was created to advocate for the purchase of 220 acres owned by Norfolk Southern to convert the land into a central park.
