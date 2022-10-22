ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. Officers were unable to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
LAMESA, TX
KCBD

Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy