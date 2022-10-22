ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
GEORGIA STATE
NAEP report card: COVID takes big toll on WNC students' scores

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, an educational report was released that quantified the declines in classroom learning since the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, often referred to as the Nation's Report Card, is the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The current report looks at the 2020-21 school year and measures samples of students in the fourth and eighth grades in how they performed in reading and math.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory

ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
ASHEVILLE, NC

