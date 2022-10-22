Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Early morning earthquake reported in Virginia, near North Carolina state border
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WLOS) — Did you feel it? An early morning earthquake in southwestern Virginia has prompted over a hundred responses from the public. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. As of 1:45 p.m.,...
WLOS.com
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
WLOS.com
How is Western North Carolina faring with COVID, RSV and flu cases?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina’s mountain counties continue seeing an uptick in cases of respiratory illness. While some cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu have been severe, local hospitals have been able to manage the increases to date. “Today (Tuesday, October 25, 2022)...
WLOS.com
How do dry conditions now compare to 2016's wildfire season in the mountains?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought across parts of Western North Carolina have some concerned the mountains could see another wildfire season like 2016. From late October through November of 2016, nearly 20 wildfires burned more than 55,000 acres across the region. Right now,...
WLOS.com
SC Elections Commission website back up after crash on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: As of 3:05 p.m. Monday, the SC Votes website is back up. ORIGINAL: The South Carolina Elections Committee says it is working on fixing its website after it crashed early Monday morning. Monday marks the first day of early voting in the state, but...
WLOS.com
NAEP report card: COVID takes big toll on WNC students' scores
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, an educational report was released that quantified the declines in classroom learning since the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, often referred to as the Nation's Report Card, is the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The current report looks at the 2020-21 school year and measures samples of students in the fourth and eighth grades in how they performed in reading and math.
WLOS.com
Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory
ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
WLOS.com
'People who need to vote the most:' Rally focuses on getting low-income voters to polls
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over the weekend, an early voting rally was held in Asheville. The "Get Out The Vote" rally, held Saturday, Oct. 22 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, focused on mobilizing poor and low-income voters to vote in this year's midterm election. Leaders at the...
