ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban

A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
TEXAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!

Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school?. The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy