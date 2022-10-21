Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?
Why is it unfair to forgive debt for student loans but not farm borrowers? (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch using via Canva) I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments.
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
Rising RSV cases strain Pitt County, state pediatric hospitals
The chief pediatrician at ECU Health Medical Center is asking people to avoid the hospital’s emergency department unless they have serious issues because of a rising number of respiratory illnesses in children. Dr. Matthew Ledoux of Maynard Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said that a lack of staffing is stressing ECU Health and facilities across the state amid cold and flu season. ...
Education report card: South Dakota students above national average, on par with neighbors
Students arrive at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls on Oct. 25, 2022. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) South Dakota students have lost ground in math and reading since 2019, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), but outperformed students in many other states. The NAEP is...
Collaboration, instead of lower standards, is a better fix for teacher shortages | Roger Chesley
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has adopted a new tack in trying to stem thousands of teacher vacancies across Virginia. He wants to hire more educators for the state’s 1.25 million students in K-12 public schools, and the guv has bet that lowering the bar for licensure will ease the shortfall.
U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!
Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school?. The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types...
