Louisiana State

newsfromthestates.com

Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?

Why is it unfair to forgive debt for student loans but not farm borrowers? (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch using via Canva) I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban

A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade.Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who studied obstetrics and gynaecology (OB-GYN) at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, explained to President Biden how doctors are often unable to get clinical practice to conduct abortions in states where abortion is now banned or expected to be.In the NowThis News presidential forum on Monday, Mr Biden appeared shocked. “I didn’t realize that was the case,” he said, when he was told that several...
TEXAS STATE
The Daily Reflector

Rising RSV cases strain Pitt County, state pediatric hospitals

The chief pediatrician at ECU Health Medical Center is asking people to avoid the hospital’s emergency department unless they have serious issues because of a rising number of respiratory illnesses in children. Dr. Matthew Ledoux of Maynard Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine, said that a lack of staffing is stressing ECU Health and facilities across the state amid cold and flu season. ...
newsfromthestates.com

U.F.’s loudmouth leftists need to straighten up and fly right!

Did you see those ungrateful commie brats at the University of Florida hollering and hissy fit-pitching at Emerson Hall just because our wise and benevolent governor chose U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Some State Without A Coastline, to become president of their school?. The students, faculty, staff, and those nosy types...
GAINESVILLE, FL

