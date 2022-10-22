ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside

A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort

University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
