Track how your Pennsylvania municipality is using federal stimulus funding
Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
WGAL
Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry announces $1.2 million in grants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced on Monday, the availability of $1.2 million in grant money for healthcare apprenticeships. According to the Secretary of L&I, Jennifer Barrier, this grant money is to give support to Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs throughout Pa.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race
The race was tight as of Monday and the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Oz trailing Fetterman by just more than 2%.
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the seat? Did Mehmet Oz have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Washington?
Additional Aid is Available For Qualified Working Families
Child care could be impossible for struggling families to afford. To combat this, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is offering services to assist working families.
In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $120,000 sold in Indiana County
INDIANA, Pa. — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Indiana County over the weekend. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning Keno ticket was sold on Oct. 22 at the D & G Store at 4985 Lucerne Road in Indiana. The store will...
Record fish caught in Pennsylvania
(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population.Image via iStock. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11. It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Channel...
buckscountyherald.com
More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
foxwilmington.com
Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside
A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort
University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
