Louisiana State

Officials: High traffic crashed voting site

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s website with election resources crashed on the first day of early voting Monday. Visitors to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website at scvotes.gov were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’ The website crashed before 9 A.M. and had been working sporadically throughout the afternoon.
Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief. The debate...
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
