thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
wfxg.com
Georgia, South Carolina have some of the highest Flu cases in the country, CDC says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up for a few more weeks, but health officials nationwide, and here at home, are saying there has been an early spike in flu cases. In its weekly update, the CDC has Georgia and South Carolina as having some of the...
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
abccolumbia.com
ONE-ON-ONE: FBI agent provides cybersecurity tips for Midlands residents as online threats increase
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 2004, October has been declared Cybersecurity Awareness Month by the President and Congress. With cyber threats growing in the Carolinas, the FBI Columbia field office presented information this afternoon about how to stay safe online. “Cybersecurity is not a one time thing. It’s a...
WIS-TV
Officials: High traffic crashed voting site
Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
For 20 years, prisoners in South Carolina used tokens - not cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For over twenty years, inmates in South Carolina prisons used plastic yellow and green tokens as money. The idea was to keep actual money out of prisons. "It worked pretty good for a while," said James L. Harvey former SC regional director of South Carolina prisons. "Even if we wanted to get a cold drink, we would have to use them."
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
wfxg.com
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
WIS-TV
SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s website with election resources crashed on the first day of early voting Monday. Visitors to the South Carolina Election Commission’s website at scvotes.gov were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’ The website crashed before 9 A.M. and had been working sporadically throughout the afternoon.
WIS-TV
‘It’s been an interesting case for me’: 1-on-1 with attorney for Brittanee Drexel's killer
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked on. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was...
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
WRDW-TV
Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
WIS-TV
Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
WIS-TV
Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief. The debate...
WIS-TV
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
counton2.com
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
South Carolina preparing for RSV cases; doctors explain how to state healthy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina doctors are warning parents about a recent increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the Columbia area. RSV is a common illness similar to influenza but can be particularly dangerous to infants and toddlers. Right now in South Carolina, doctors say RSV is more active than flu or COVID.
