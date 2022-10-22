ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Oklahoma State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. On what went right in the 1st half... "I think we came out with good energy. Guys were executing, guys were flying around. I think that we got put in some tough situations. But there was still a lot of good from the game. But there was a ton that we can clean up and we know we have to clean up."
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third consecutive week, Oklahoma State football is preparing to face a nationally ranked opponent. After coming back to defeat Texas, 41-34, this past Saturday, the Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) will now travel to Kansas State this weekend for another high-stakes Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are coming off their first conference loss of the season and are looking to end a three-game losing streak to Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. Kickoff inside Bill SnyderFamily Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call.
STILLWATER, OK
multihousingnews.com

VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio

The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023

Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
HOLDENVILLE, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsapeople.com

Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23

This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
MUSKOGEE, OK
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy