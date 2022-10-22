Read full article on original website
OSU's highest-rated commit in 2023 class Jelani McDonald reopens recruitment
Oklahoma State football recruiting took a major blow on Tuesday after its highest-rated commit in the current 2023 class decided to reopen his recruitment. Waco (Tex.) Connally 2023 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his de-commitment via Twitter. "Although Oklahoma State University is my [No. 1] school, I am opening up my...
Christian Izien leading No.7-ranked Rutgers defense into Minnesota showdown
The Rutgers defense currently ranks among the best in the nation. The Scarlet Knights check in at No.7 in total defense as that unit has carried the team through seven games. Fifth-year safety Christian Izien is second on the team with 50 tackles and talked about what’s led to that overall success.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. On what went right in the 1st half... "I think we came out with good energy. Guys were executing, guys were flying around. I think that we got put in some tough situations. But there was still a lot of good from the game. But there was a ton that we can clean up and we know we have to clean up."
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Tuesday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third consecutive week, Oklahoma State football is preparing to face a nationally ranked opponent. After coming back to defeat Texas, 41-34, this past Saturday, the Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) will now travel to Kansas State this weekend for another high-stakes Big 12 matchup. The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are coming off their first conference loss of the season and are looking to end a three-game losing streak to Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State. Kickoff inside Bill SnyderFamily Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FOX with Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams on the call.
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Former Oklahoma State University President, State Senator Jim Halligan dies at 86
Current Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has announced the death of former OSU President and State Senator, James 'Jim' Halligan. He was 86.
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
News On 6's John Holcomb Talks At Owasso Friendship Baptist Church
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb spoke to dozens of people at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso Sunday night. These group members serve within the church and the community. Teamwork was the topic, with a focus on being a good teammate and a good leader.
VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio
The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
“The Judds: Final Tour” making Tulsa stop, honoring life of Naomi Judd
TULSA, Okla. — The Judds will make a final stop in Tulsa in 2023. Wynonna Judd is bringing “The Judds: The Final Tour” to the BOK Center Feb. 2, in celebration of the life of Naomi Judd, who died in April. Tickets go on sale Friday and...
Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023
Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Tulsa Police say fight over parking spot leads to shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a fight over a parking spot downtown Saturday led to a shooting and an arrest. Officers say around 11:00 p.m. Saturday they responded to a road rage incident near 3rd and Elgin. The victim told them he was attempting to park when a...
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Farmers and ranchers across Green Country rejoice at first soaking rain, but is it enough?
TULSA, Okla. — After this year’s hot and dry summer, Monday’s rain was welcome news for ranchers and farmers. When we first met rancher Kirt Thacker, weeks with no rain combined with the hot temperatures meant he didn’t grow enough hay to feed his cows. He had to use his surplus, which he usually sells.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
Oklahoma best sellers: Oct. 23
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Oct. 23:. Fiction. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah (Algonquin...
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Cherokee Nation opens new meat processing facility in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated the opening of the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The name of the business, is a nod to the year 1839, when a constitution united the Cherokee Nation. The majority of the funding for the...
