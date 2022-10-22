ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

utv44.com

Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County

In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO investigating domestic-related shooting on McBride Road, 1 arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road this morning. A 60-year-old male was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife when he went outside with a handgun and began shooting multiple shots inside the residence, striking the victim, according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile. Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies. According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022,...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

APD seeking info on overnight burglary at Buy-Rite Drugs

The Atmore Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred overnight Oct. 25 at Buy-Rite Drugs on Medical Park Drive. According to a release, those with information are asked to contact investigations at 251-368-9141.
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police seek public help in investigation of August homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department requests assistance from the public in obtaining information concerning the murder of Rommie Odoms. The homicide occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Death Investigation at Bayou Bend Apartments II. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Two drive-by shootings reported in one night, one injured

According to Mobile Police, two separate instances of a vehicle driving by and opening fire were reported in the same hour in Mobile Monday night. One person was hospitalized with injuries as a result. Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., officers responded...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Police: South Alabama man allegedly shoots, kills brother

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is searching for a man who they said shot his brother during an argument and fled the scene early Sunday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to Montlimar Apartments on Azalea Road at around 12:10 a.m., Sunday Oct. 23 for “one shot.” […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The founder and owner of locally-owned barbeque restaurant Meat Boss BBQ has passed away from cancer, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Benny Chinnis, “THE Meat Boss,” opened the award-winning smoked meats and barbeque restaurant in December 2012. A service will be open to the public. The restaurant will […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette. Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
BAY MINETTE, AL

