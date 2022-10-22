Vision Forward leaders review engagement goal

After nine months, five meetings and multiple speakers and breakout sessions, Vision Forward participants are reaching a crucial stage in the goal of improving public schools in St. Joseph.

Volunteers appointed by the St. Joseph School District to organize the conversation have ended up with a draft action plan that will be further refined on Nov. 1 and ultimately presented to the Board of Education on Dec. 19. VF Community Engagement Team co-chairpersons Dave Hinde and Teresa Simmons spoke about their perceived successes and the work that may still be required.