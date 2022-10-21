Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Von Maur at Jordan Creek opening in early November
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from August of 2021, when Von Maur first announced its relocation to Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur will soon open its doors in West Des Moines, just in time for the holiday season. The grand opening of...
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
Did you guess who’s behind the mask?
DES MOINES, Iowa. (October 24, 2022) – Did you guess who is behind the mask? On October 22nd at Hoyt Sherman Place, Lou Sipolt hosted the first ever Unmasking The Singer event in Des Moines and it was a HUGE success, raising over $30,000, and thecontest is not over yet! All contestant kettles are open through October 29th at noon and you can still vote for your favorites now that you know who they are.
DMPS investigates alleged racism and threats against Hoover football team
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Des Moines' Hoover High School football coach claims fans from Council Bluffs' Thomas Jefferson High School threatened his players and used racial slurs after the game Friday night. The Des Moines and Council Bluffs school districts are now looking into the incident. The game was...
Mountain Lion Sighting In Indianola
Another mountain lion spotting in the Des Moines metro. This time, it's not just a house cat. The Indianola Police Department says a mountain lion was spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday.
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients
A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals. One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients. According to the...
New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
Wilbur the Pup-O-Lantern available for adoption at ARL of Iowa Main
Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist-Animal Rescue League of Iowa, helps us get ready for the October 29th Trick AND Treat event at ARL Main with WILBUR, a 4-year old American Bulldog Mix, dressed up as a PUP-O-LANTERN and is available at ARL MAin. Wilbur is looking for a new forever home and is hoping to go to the ARL event that will be filled with treats for the doggies and fun! We learn about the ongoing training classes held at ARL for various aged puppies and dogs. The next Low Cost K9 Vaccine & Chip Clinic will be held at the Des Moines Fire Department Training building on Dean Avenue Novenmber 12th from 9-11:30am. Space is limited so APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY to take advantage of $30 Vaccinations with MicroChip for your dog. And Santa N Paws is now accepting reservations for times beginning the first week of November and run for three weeks Thursday-Sunday at various locations around the area.
Council Bluffs students allegedly throw racist remarks at opposing football team
Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line.
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Select Hy-Vee stores now offering over-the-counter hearing aids
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced over-the-counter hearing aids are now available at select Hy-Vee stores with no exam or prescription necessary. In an effort to make hearing aids more accessible and affordable, the FDA recently ruled that individuals ages 18 and older with...
Des Moines business stolen from less than week after large fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — In another blow to a Des Moines business, the owners of Busy Bubbles Laundry at 31st Street and Ingersoll tell us they were stolen from recently. Busy Bubbles Laundry caught on fire last Wednesday night. Firefighters rushed out to the scene. Everybody made it out of the laundromat safely.
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa State – West Virginia kickoff time announced
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Nov. 5 Big 12 Conference game and Homecoming showdown against West Virginia at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 2022 Schedule. Sept. 3 – SEMO – W, 42-10...
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
