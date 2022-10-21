Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior and Enrichment Specialist-Animal Rescue League of Iowa, helps us get ready for the October 29th Trick AND Treat event at ARL Main with WILBUR, a 4-year old American Bulldog Mix, dressed up as a PUP-O-LANTERN and is available at ARL MAin. Wilbur is looking for a new forever home and is hoping to go to the ARL event that will be filled with treats for the doggies and fun! We learn about the ongoing training classes held at ARL for various aged puppies and dogs. The next Low Cost K9 Vaccine & Chip Clinic will be held at the Des Moines Fire Department Training building on Dean Avenue Novenmber 12th from 9-11:30am. Space is limited so APPOINTMENTS ARE NECESSARY to take advantage of $30 Vaccinations with MicroChip for your dog. And Santa N Paws is now accepting reservations for times beginning the first week of November and run for three weeks Thursday-Sunday at various locations around the area.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO