ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second off-season in a row, the Cardinals are in the market for a new bench coach. Multiple reports circulating Tuesday have stated that the Miami Marlins are hiring Skip Schumaker as their new manager. Schumaker spent the 2022 season as the bench coach for Oliver Marmol in St. Louis and has been considered widely as a managerial prospect on the rise in recent years.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO