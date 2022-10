Gary Steven Pettet, Seminole resident, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 71. Gary was born on April 14, 1951 to Thomas Pettet and Elizabeth (Spears) Pettet, in Westpoint, Mississippi. Gary married Katherine Baker on February 15, 1979 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Gary...

