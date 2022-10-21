HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Loved ones gathered in a circle as they marked three years since Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store and later murdered. "I don't want anybody to forget Aniah," Angela Harris, Aniah's mother, said. "I'm never going to forget her and I'm always going to do this for her because she deserves it. She was an amazing human."

