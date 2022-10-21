ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game

An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
DOTHAN, AL
HBCU Gameday

Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In another high-octane Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle, Tuskegee (6-2, 5-0 SIAC) defeated Lane 35-31 in the Bluff City Classic, held inside of Crump Stadium to win their second Classic game on the year. The game started off with a bang as freshman Mikael King (Tuskegee, Ala.) returned the opening kick 75 […] The post Tuskegee takes win over Lane in Bluff City Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Forever Aniah Day honors life of Aniah Blanchard, looks ahead to Aniah's Law vote

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Loved ones gathered in a circle as they marked three years since Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store and later murdered. "I don't want anybody to forget Aniah," Angela Harris, Aniah's mother, said. "I'm never going to forget her and I'm always going to do this for her because she deserves it. She was an amazing human."
HOMEWOOD, AL
WTVM

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hyundai, an automotive company, is cutting ties with two local Alabama companies after the Department of Labor fined them for child labor violations. Last week, three minors, 15 and younger, were working at SL Alabama in Alexander City. They were employed by the temp agency JK USA in Opelika.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

THE WAR ROOM: After an Auburn woman was murdered, two agents took on the 10-year-old cold case with no body, rallied a team, built a case and helped send Rick Ennis to prison for life

Mark Whitaker and John “J.W.” Barnes remember when they decided they were going to do whatever it took. It was 2016. They were both special agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and had agreed to take on the cold case of Lori Ann Slesinski, a 24-year-old Auburn resident who’d gone missing in 2006.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA

