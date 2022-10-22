The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO