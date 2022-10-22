Read full article on original website
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
Boeing reported a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter Wednesday, as revenue fell short of expectations, it took a huge losses for fixed-cost defense programs and its commercial-airplane business struggled. CEO David Calhoun said Boeing remains in a “challenging environment” and has “more work ahead to drive stability.” The adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. Analysts had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share and post revenue of $17.91 billion. Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered $2.8 billion in losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One and other programs.
mrobusinesstoday.com
HAECO Global Engine’s London facility selects The ELMS Solution to boost capabilities and service network
The ELMS Solution will be a core platform used to ensure the compliance and safety of HAECO Group’s engine services specialist in terms of managing and demonstrating. HAECO Global Engine Support (“HAECO GES”) has announced that the company’s London Heathrow branch is joining ELMS Aviation’s expanding customer network by utilizing its industry-leading Compliance & Competence Solution called “The ELMS Solution”. HAECO is one of the world’s leading independent aircraft engineering and maintenance groups. It is also one of the largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service providers in terms of capacity.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
mrobusinesstoday.com
AJW Group signs Power-by-the-Hour contract with JOB AIR Technic for component support
The AJW Group will provide JOB AIR Technic with a closed-loop PBH support contract for the supply and repair of components, logistic services and a support Pool of components. AJW Group, an independent specialist in the supply, exchange, maintenance, repair, and lease of commercial and business aircraft spare parts has announced the signing of a new Aircraft Component Repair agreement with JOB AIR Technic for aircraft support. The newly signed Aircraft Component Repair agreement will provide services to JOB AIR Technic with a closed-loop Power-by-the-Hour (PBH) support contract for the supply and repair of components, including logistic services and a support Pool of components.
helihub.com
North American Helicopter and Kaman sign purchase agreement
Kaman Air Vehicles, a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced the receipt of a signed purchase agreement from North American Helicopter for a K-MAX® medium-to-heavy lift helicopter with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. “North American Helicopter has been a highly respected operator for more than...
american-rails.com
GE C40-8 And C40-8W Locomotives
The C40-8 model and its variants (C40-8W, C40-8M, and C44-8W/C41-8W) began General Electric's dominance in locomotive manufacturing. This reign lasted from the 1990s until GE sold its transportation division to Wabtec Freight in February, 2019. The C40-8 series was the pinnacle of the "Dash 8" line that had been launched...
minecreek.info
We flew three to four ground support missions a day at very low level
Eckehart Priebe entered the navy as a "Coring Kadett" in 1934 and was ^¿^¡t/t^^^ V^tfjnjwjfe'flfl transferred to the Luftwaffe in 1935. He underwent training at the Flying Ji^MEfi^HRl^. Schools in Ludwigslust and Fassberg and was transferred, during the ^fl^^&BaJ summer of 1936, to JG 134 "Horst Wessel" in...
