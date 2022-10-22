NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A wanted man was taken into custody after New Castle police said he shot at an officer who fired back, leading to a standoff. New Castle police said officers were working with the U.S. Secret Service to arrest Dana Wiley, who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in connection with threats against the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. Around 9 a.m., a New Castle officer saw Wiley outside of an apartment in the Harbor Heights housing complex. Police said Wiley started to run and officers chased him. Wiley fired several shots...

