Franklin, PA

WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police

New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. That suspect was later identified as Dana Wiley who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and state law enforcement along with secret service protectees.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Wanted man and New Castle officer exchange gunfire, leading to hours-long standoff

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A wanted man was taken into custody after New Castle police said he shot at an officer who fired back, leading to a standoff. New Castle police said officers were working with the U.S. Secret Service to arrest Dana Wiley, who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in connection with threats against the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. Around 9 a.m., a New Castle officer saw Wiley outside of an apartment in the Harbor Heights housing complex. Police said Wiley started to run and officers chased him. Wiley fired several shots...
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
WYTV.com

Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
BOARDMAN, OH
explore venango

Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment

An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
ERIE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA

