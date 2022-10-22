Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after gunfire exchanged with New Castle Police
New Castle Police have arrested a suspect in a neighborhood where shots were exchanged between an officer and a suspect. That suspect was later identified as Dana Wiley who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in reference to threats made against local and state law enforcement along with secret service protectees.
Police: Wanted man and New Castle officer exchange gunfire, leading to hours-long standoff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A wanted man was taken into custody after New Castle police said he shot at an officer who fired back, leading to a standoff. New Castle police said officers were working with the U.S. Secret Service to arrest Dana Wiley, who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in connection with threats against the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. Around 9 a.m., a New Castle officer saw Wiley outside of an apartment in the Harbor Heights housing complex. Police said Wiley started to run and officers chased him. Wiley fired several shots...
Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody.
Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
State Police Calls: Oil City Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Providing False ID Following Traffic Stop
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Oil City Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Following Traffic Stop. PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus near West 3rd Street and Petroleum Street in Oil City, Venango County, on July 15.
Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment
An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Respond to Fight Between Two Juveniles in Reynoldsville Borough. PSP DuBois investigated a fight that occurred between two juveniles at the Reynoldsville Park on South 4th Street, in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Police say the...
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
District attorney’s office seeks severe punishment for Erie teens involved in 2020 murder
An Erie County district attorney is seeking more severe consequences for two Erie teens that were allegedly involved in a 2020 murder. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is seeking first-degree murder convictions against James Garcia and Deangelo Troop Jr., who were both 15 years old at the time of the murder of Kasir Gambill. […]
Two men arrested for rape of a minor in Chautauqua County in the past two days
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual […]
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
Former East Liverpool man sentenced for cocaine sales
A former East Liverpool resident has been sentenced in federal court for his role in a cocaine trafficking ring.
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
