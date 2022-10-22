ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emlenton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy