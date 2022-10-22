Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Cranberry Township Teen Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Guardrail
VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry Township teen fell asleep at the wheel on Sunday afternoon and crashed his car into a guardrail near mile marker 149 on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday,...
Man injured in Lawrence County ATV crash
A man was hurt Saturday in an ATV crash in Lawerence County.
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
Missing Pennsylvania Autistic Teen Found Dead After Kidnapping, Beating: State Police
Eight people have been charged including a 14-year-old girl and at least one family member of a 19-year-old autistic man police say was kidnapped, beaten, killed, and left in a remote wooded area in Western Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, according to a state police briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hayden...
Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner
CASTLE SHANNON — One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed into a local diner. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, fire and medics were sent to Grove Road in Castle Shannon at around 5:30 p.m., where a large hole was punched through the side of Bob’s Diner.
About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
No Injuries Reported in Crash Between School Bus, Car in Venango Township
No injuries were reported following a crash involving a school bus and car in Venango Township on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hill Rd. in Venango Township. The 22-year-old woman behind the wheel of a BMW car was heading south on Backus Rd....
State Police Calls: Oil City Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Providing False ID Following Traffic Stop
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Oil City Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Following Traffic Stop. PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus near West 3rd Street and Petroleum Street in Oil City, Venango County, on July 15.
Neighbors react to Friday night fatal shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One man has died in a Penn Hills shooting Friday night, according to Allegheny County police. “I was sleeping, and then I just heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Marvin Booker, a nearby neighbor. Booker said he was asleep when he heard...
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Armstrong County. Armstrong County dispatchers said first responders were sent to Rimerton Road in Madison Township at around 12:48 p.m. for reports of a house fire. The fire was raised to a second alarm shortly after crews arrived.
Police say man shot early Saturday not being cooperative
Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the man was shot about 2:15 a.m. across the street from a 1375 Logan Ave., bar.
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
