An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
Mercy Health to remove St. Charles maternity care, expand St. Vincent
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 5, 2022. Mercy Health announced the removal of OB care, which includes maternity and fetal care, from St. Charles Hospital on Tuesday morning. Representatives from the healthcare company said in a statement...
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
wlen.com
ProMedica Hickman Hospital to Host Upcoming Drug Take-Back Day
Adrian, MI – There will be a drug take-back day at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, just north of Adrian, this weekend. A recent Community Conversation on WLEN featured Becky Selenko, Health Educator at the Lenawee County Health Department, and Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier. The take-back will...
'This isn't the first time that he's abused me, but this is the worst': Local mother shares story days after domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 10 million people are abused by their partners every year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One of those people is local mother Jenna Lee. She said she was beaten by the father of her kids, Montrice Hughes, who is still on...
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
13abc.com
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, convicted the founder and owner of Blue Line Express Taxi & Medical Transport Monday on three counts of healthcare fraud. Abdul Haji Faqi, 46, of Toledo, was found guilty of participating in a scheme that submitted and received...
13abc.com
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday. The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue. The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and...
13abc.com
Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December. The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
Toledo's Tent City event aims to build community, help homeless
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than three decades the organization 1Matters has worked to show that while no two people are the same, compassion can help us understand each other's differences. Downtown Toledo has transformed this weekend into Tent City, the event that brings resources right to the people...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
Meet the Ann Arbor teen shredding guitar solos for a Poison cover band
ANN ARBOR, MI - Caden Pickering isn’t really up on what’s happening on TikTok. He used to play baseball, but that’s not really his thing anymore, either. The 16-year-old from Ann Arbor is instead consumed by playing guitar like his idols, Slash from Guns N’ Roses and George Lynch from Dokken, spending five to six hours a day practicing in his room.
themirrornewspaper.com
Three New Businesses Open In Maumee MarketPlace Mall
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
toledo.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and Toledo Department of Transportation Celebrated Record-Breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced the record-breaking 2022 Road Program. This year the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles. The Patch and Seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38...
13abc.com
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community leaders assembled Monday to hold a press conference to combat gun violence in Toledo. The press conference was held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave. Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly...
