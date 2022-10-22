Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township. Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
District attorney’s office seeks severe punishment for Erie teens involved in 2020 murder
An Erie County district attorney is seeking more severe consequences for two Erie teens that were allegedly involved in a 2020 murder. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is seeking first-degree murder convictions against James Garcia and Deangelo Troop Jr., who were both 15 years old at the time of the murder of Kasir Gambill. […]
explore venango
Robbery Suspect Now Facing Meth Charges
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man who is already in jail following an alleged robbery is now facing drug charges. Scotty Allen Peterson, 31, was arraigned on the following charges on Monday:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony. Int. Possession Controlled Substance...
explore venango
Police: Franklin Man Refuses to Provide Information After Side-Swiping Vehicle
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for reportedly refusing to provide insurance information following a crash in Sugarcreek Borough. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Terry Lee Tate in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Two men arrested for rape of a minor in Chautauqua County in the past two days
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual […]
Police: Wanted man and New Castle officer exchange gunfire, leading to hours-long standoff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A wanted man was taken into custody after New Castle police said he shot at an officer who fired back, leading to a standoff. New Castle police said officers were working with the U.S. Secret Service to arrest Dana Wiley, who had an outstanding warrant and was wanted for questioning in connection with threats against the Secret Service and local and state law enforcement. Around 9 a.m., a New Castle officer saw Wiley outside of an apartment in the Harbor Heights housing complex. Police said Wiley started to run and officers chased him. Wiley fired several shots...
explore venango
Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing; Charged with Disorderly Conduct
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Seneca Man Becomes Irate at Traffic Hearing, Charged with Disorderly Conduct. According to Franklin-based State Police, a known 61-year-old Seneca man arrived at District Court 28-3-04 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a summary traffic hearing on October 21 at 8:59 a.m.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Man Arrested for Drug Possession, Providing False ID Following Traffic Stop
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Oil City Man Arrested for Multiple Offenses Following Traffic Stop. PSP Franklin conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Ford Focus near West 3rd Street and Petroleum Street in Oil City, Venango County, on July 15.
Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment
An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
WFMJ.com
Champion arson leads to charges against four suspects
Champion Police have charged four people from the Warren area in connection with an investigation into an arson blaze in the township. According to court records, warrants were issued for the arrest of three men and one woman on charges related to last Monday’s fire at an abandoned industrial building on the 4000 block of Mahoning Avenue.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
Pair arrested after shot fired in argument over buttermilk
Jeffrey Kadvan, 49 and Abraham Hammond, 67, are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.
Electric scooters stolen from Erie home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
explore venango
Police Investigating Theft of Cash, Alcoholic Beverages from Cranberry Township Residence
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a theft of cash, alcoholic beverages, and other items from a Cranberry Township residence that occurred last Wednesday. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Apple Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of the theft around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19.
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged With DWI Following Town of Busti Crash
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – A 26-year-old Jamestown man was accused of driving drunk and high after crashing his vehicle into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the single vehicle car crash on Hunt Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on...
About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Trailer from Crawford County Business
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to track down a trailer stolen in Crawford County. It was taken from Bylers Superior Windows on State Highways 27 and 173 between 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The cargo/utility trailer is enclosed and gray in color with a...
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Comments / 0