Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
localmemphis.com
'Support your local growers' | Agricenter Farmer's Market changing to winter hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six out of seven days a week in the spring and summer, Memphians flock to the farmer's market at the Agricenter from all corners of the city. In order to understand why the market is so popular, attendees would only need to look as far as the farmers selling their local produce.
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Prep Visual Arts Department Busy This Fall
The Lakeland Prep Fine Arts Department has many events and activities coming up this second quarter. As the athletic department gradually reduces events the fine arts department ramps up. Many students have been working so hard the first nine weeks and their fellow Lions will start to see the fruits of their labor the next nine weeks and beyond. This article focuses on the visual arts department. LPS teacher Jared Parham has been kind enough to share the details.
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
What you need to know to make sure your car is ready for the winter months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperatures are dropping in the Mid-South, and it’s time to start thinking about getting vehicles ready for the winter. ABC24 headed to Allen’s Automotive Center, which offers a Vehicle Health Check Card provided by Napa that lists everything that needs to be done to a car going into the colder months.
actionnews5.com
Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
Civil War relics found along Mississippi River in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank. Over the weekend, Riley Bryant found some Civil War-era bullets and a U.S. plate typically found on the cartridge bags of Civil War soldiers under the bridges at the […]
actionnews5.com
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor. Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.
choose901.com
Take Your Tummy on a Tour de Tamales with Su Casa Memphis
You’ll not only have the opportunity to taste a diverse lineup of tamales—plus rice and beans from La Unica, a food institution on Summer Avenue—but you can learn to make tamales from the beautiful families at Su Casa who want to share their traditions with you!. When:...
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
In November you'll finally have your chance to own your very own MLGW utility truck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Those who've always dreamed of driving around their very own MLGW utility truck may finally have their chance Saturday, November 5 at 7 a.m. as the Memphis utility hosts a public equipment auction at the South Service Center on 3020 Gill Road. MLGW said they will...
localmemphis.com
Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
localmemphis.com
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
‘Inflation is real’: Shelby County mayor pushes for $15 minimum wage in Tennessee
SHELBY CO., TENN. — With families paying higher prices for groceries, gas and goods, the mayor of Shelby County wants a $15 statewide minimum wage. “Inflation is real,” Mayor Lee Harris told FOX13. “The high price of gas is real. The high price of groceries is real. There’s an obvious solution.”
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com
Warm and dry conditions prevail Monday ahead of an incoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong southerly flow in driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move in Tuesday. This cold front will bring widespread rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Two accused of stealing thousands from Marshall County high school, library
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases. According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with […]
Comments / 0