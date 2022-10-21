ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Prep Visual Arts Department Busy This Fall

The Lakeland Prep Fine Arts Department has many events and activities coming up this second quarter. As the athletic department gradually reduces events the fine arts department ramps up. Many students have been working so hard the first nine weeks and their fellow Lions will start to see the fruits of their labor the next nine weeks and beyond. This article focuses on the visual arts department. LPS teacher Jared Parham has been kind enough to share the details.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Mud Island residents frustrated about proposed Greenbelt Park dock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you build it, they will come. For some residents on Mud Island, that could be a real problem. The City of Memphis wants to expand the boat dock in Greenbelt Park on the north side of the island to accommodate more riverboats. This would be good for tourism, but neighbors worry it will be bad for their quiet little community.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Civil War relics found along Mississippi River in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The low water level in the Mississippi River is allowing modern-day treasure hunters to uncover Civil War relics along the river bank. Over the weekend, Riley Bryant found some Civil War-era bullets and a U.S. plate typically found on the cartridge bags of Civil War soldiers under the bridges at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
choose901.com

Take Your Tummy on a Tour de Tamales with Su Casa Memphis

You’ll not only have the opportunity to taste a diverse lineup of tamales—plus rice and beans from La Unica, a food institution on Summer Avenue—but you can learn to make tamales from the beautiful families at Su Casa who want to share their traditions with you!. When:...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Warm and dry conditions prevail Monday ahead of an incoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong southerly flow in driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move in Tuesday. This cold front will bring widespread rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds being the primary threat.
MEMPHIS, TN

