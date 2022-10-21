The Lakeland Prep Fine Arts Department has many events and activities coming up this second quarter. As the athletic department gradually reduces events the fine arts department ramps up. Many students have been working so hard the first nine weeks and their fellow Lions will start to see the fruits of their labor the next nine weeks and beyond. This article focuses on the visual arts department. LPS teacher Jared Parham has been kind enough to share the details.

