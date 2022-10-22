ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

westmorelandsports.com

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Entering Week Eight of the WPIAL football season, four Westmoreland County teams had already clinched playoff spots. That total more than doubled after this past weekend, as six additional county teams qualified for the postseason. Greater Latrobe, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Burrell, Jeannette, and Monessen all joined the playoff field. The Wildcats, despite a loss at home to McKeesport Area that evened their record to 3-3 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, clinched with a loss by Connellsville Area. In the Class 3A Interstate Conference, the Vikings and Scotties are both in. Mount Pleasant Area qualified courtesy of its 42-0 home win against South Allegheny, while Southmoreland clinched as a result of losses by both the Gladiators and Greensburg Salem. Mount Pleasant Area and Southmoreland are each 2-2 in the conference. Burrell punched its postseason ticket as a result of the Buccaneers 30-8 win at Derry Area in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. With a mark of 3-3, the Bucs are tied for fourth place. In the Class 1A Eastern Conference, Jeannette’s 35-7 home win against Springdale secured a postseason berth for the Jayhawks. At 3-2, Jeannette sits in fourth in the conference. Lastly, despite its 26-18 loss at first-place Mapletown, Monessen clinched in the Class 1A Tri-County South because of Beth-Center’s setback. The Greyhounds are in a three-way tie for second place at 4-2. Additionally, Penn-Trafford remains alive in the Class 5A playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season, as the Warriors could gain a wild card spot with a win.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsoccernow.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A First Round (10/25/2022)

The WPIAL Boys Soccer playoffs continue Tuesday evening, with a full schedule for Class 1A. The top two seeds in Class 1A are Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston, who have made a habit out of meeting in the WPIAL Championship game in this classification in the previous two years. But the competition will be stronger from this year’s field, with numerous teams with their eyes on the prize and hoping to reach it to the WPIAL finals at Highmark Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team

North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

