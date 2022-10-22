Entering Week Eight of the WPIAL football season, four Westmoreland County teams had already clinched playoff spots. That total more than doubled after this past weekend, as six additional county teams qualified for the postseason. Greater Latrobe, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Burrell, Jeannette, and Monessen all joined the playoff field. The Wildcats, despite a loss at home to McKeesport Area that evened their record to 3-3 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, clinched with a loss by Connellsville Area. In the Class 3A Interstate Conference, the Vikings and Scotties are both in. Mount Pleasant Area qualified courtesy of its 42-0 home win against South Allegheny, while Southmoreland clinched as a result of losses by both the Gladiators and Greensburg Salem. Mount Pleasant Area and Southmoreland are each 2-2 in the conference. Burrell punched its postseason ticket as a result of the Buccaneers 30-8 win at Derry Area in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. With a mark of 3-3, the Bucs are tied for fourth place. In the Class 1A Eastern Conference, Jeannette’s 35-7 home win against Springdale secured a postseason berth for the Jayhawks. At 3-2, Jeannette sits in fourth in the conference. Lastly, despite its 26-18 loss at first-place Mapletown, Monessen clinched in the Class 1A Tri-County South because of Beth-Center’s setback. The Greyhounds are in a three-way tie for second place at 4-2. Additionally, Penn-Trafford remains alive in the Class 5A playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season, as the Warriors could gain a wild card spot with a win.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO