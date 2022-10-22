Read full article on original website
westmorelandsports.com
Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook
Entering Week Eight of the WPIAL football season, four Westmoreland County teams had already clinched playoff spots. That total more than doubled after this past weekend, as six additional county teams qualified for the postseason. Greater Latrobe, Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Burrell, Jeannette, and Monessen all joined the playoff field. The Wildcats, despite a loss at home to McKeesport Area that evened their record to 3-3 in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference, clinched with a loss by Connellsville Area. In the Class 3A Interstate Conference, the Vikings and Scotties are both in. Mount Pleasant Area qualified courtesy of its 42-0 home win against South Allegheny, while Southmoreland clinched as a result of losses by both the Gladiators and Greensburg Salem. Mount Pleasant Area and Southmoreland are each 2-2 in the conference. Burrell punched its postseason ticket as a result of the Buccaneers 30-8 win at Derry Area in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. With a mark of 3-3, the Bucs are tied for fourth place. In the Class 1A Eastern Conference, Jeannette’s 35-7 home win against Springdale secured a postseason berth for the Jayhawks. At 3-2, Jeannette sits in fourth in the conference. Lastly, despite its 26-18 loss at first-place Mapletown, Monessen clinched in the Class 1A Tri-County South because of Beth-Center’s setback. The Greyhounds are in a three-way tie for second place at 4-2. Additionally, Penn-Trafford remains alive in the Class 5A playoff picture heading into the final week of the regular season, as the Warriors could gain a wild card spot with a win.
pittsburghsoccernow.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Class 1A First Round (10/25/2022)
The WPIAL Boys Soccer playoffs continue Tuesday evening, with a full schedule for Class 1A. The top two seeds in Class 1A are Greensburg Central Catholic and Winchester Thurston, who have made a habit out of meeting in the WPIAL Championship game in this classification in the previous two years. But the competition will be stronger from this year’s field, with numerous teams with their eyes on the prize and hoping to reach it to the WPIAL finals at Highmark Stadium.
Murrysville's Palmer Jackson set to make PGA Tour debut
A wonder-struck Palmer Jackson grew up watching the PGA Tour. He followed the storylines, emulated swings and mannerisms and slid to the end of his seat as Sunday finishes met their climax. Now, people will tune in to watch him play inside the ropes. Jackson, the former state champion out...
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
Former WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Chooses New School
West Virginia is still in need of a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.
Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region. Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.
North Huntingdon to join regional SWAT team
North Huntingdon police officers will join a Westmoreland Special Weapons and Tactics team the police chief said will afford his officers a higher level of training while spreading the cost of operating such a tactical unit, with its ammunition, special equipment and armored vehicles, among eight other municipalities. “It’s an...
Everything Neal Brown Said Following WVU's Blowout Loss in Lubbock
WVU head coach Neal Brown talked about the loss to Texas Tech.
Pennsylvania Almanac
St. Louise de Marillac School alum returns to speak about FBLA
While there was no chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) for Jack Sabo in middle school, he hopes to encourage the students who now have that chance to take the opportunity to join. Sabo graduated from St. Louise de Marillac in Upper St. Clair in May 2019,...
Man dies after tree-trimming accident in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A man has died after his ladder fell out from under him while he was cutting trees in Ellwood City. According to officials, the man was 30 feet in the air when a branch he was cutting fell and struck him, causing his ladder to fall to the ground.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
House destroyed after fire in Fayette County
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
Car slams into Aldi in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Aldi supermarket was damaged after a car slammed into it Tuesday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the Aldi at 6290 Northway Drive in Ross Township at 1:01 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw...
explore venango
Police: Motorcyclist ‘Distracted by Local Scenery’ Slams into Back of Pickup Truck on Franklin Road
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck in Jackson Center Borough on Saturday afternoon. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Franklin Road, in Jackson Center Borough, Mercer County.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
2 in custody after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Penn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say people started shooting in the area and then fled the scene on foot. Two people...
