Pflanzsamen
1d ago
Countries are not obligated to purchase or consume items that endanger their health or biodiversity. GMO crops should be grown indoors where their deviate pollen can't contaminate non GMO plants.
I wish you would.
2d ago
We'll stop growing genetically modified corn then. Problem solved
Mexico’s avocados dominate the Texas market— but why do they taste so good?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From your morning avocado toast to the guac served at a local restaurant, avocados have become a staple in the Texas diet, putting the state at the top of the list for consumers of Mexican avocados. California and Texas are the top two markets when it comes to the consumption of […]
agupdate.com
Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain
Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Global pork, chicken production forecast to rise in 2023
Global pork and chicken production is forecast to rise next year while beef production is expected to be lower. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) recently released a report providing a glimpse into 2023’s animal protein production outlook. According to the report, global beef production is...
beefmagazine.com
Report: Beef industry growth to rest more and more on exports
A new trade report analyzing the effects of beef imports and exports highlights the strong economic value of the U.S. beef industry’s participation in a global marketplace. The report, “Assessing Economic Impact That Would Follow Loss of U.S. Beef Exports and Imports,” was authored by Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, and Glynn Tonsor, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.
Agriculture Online
With trade agreements, U.S. exports and imports of food and ag grow
Both the United States and its partners benefit from free trade agreements (FTAs), judging by the increased volumes of food and agricultural commerce between the nations, according to a USDA analysis of 14 pacts covering a total of 20 countries. “Trends suggest that agricultural trade increased for many of these countries,” said the study. “Another change was a trend toward specialization in certain products.”
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Guns Recovered by Mexico’s Military Come Mostly From U.S. Makers
On September 30, a federal judge dismissed a groundbreaking legal challenge to the gun industry filed by the government of Mexico. The suit laid out an argument that major U.S. gunmakers have knowingly facilitated more than a decade of deadly cartel violence across the southern border. They have done this, Mexico argued, by marketing weapons in a way that attracts criminals and turning a blind eye to those weapons’ diversion into trafficking routes. The judge dismissed the claim on account of a special legal shield enjoyed by the gun industry.
Opinion: The real culprit behind inflated grocery store prices? Look to the farm
The farmworker shortage has been going on since before COVID-19, and it has only worsened. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed by congress will help undocumented immigrants find legal work on U.S. farms.
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
liveandletsfly.com
Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear
As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
As the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia comes under scrutiny, some have accused Donald Trump of handing strategic assets to the Middle Eastern energy giant.
Supply chain woes, inflation could push cost of Thanksgiving turkeys to highest levels
Thanksgiving turkeys will likely skyrocket in price this year due to inflation, supply chain issues and outbreaks of the avian flu among flocks. Inflation and economic instability have caused turkey prices to shoot up as farmers pay more for their feed and labor, while supply shortages continue to affect the industry, according to The New York Times.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter
By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
vinlove.net
Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars
During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
