Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. This was a tale of two games. For the first period and a half, the Lightning held an edge in possession, shots, and scoring chances. But thanks to a strong performance from Jonathan Quick, the Kings only allowed one goal during that timeframe. Then, just past the halfway point of the second period, Blake Lizotte scored to extend the LA lead to 3-1 and Victor Hedman's goal on the next shift was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge. After that, the Kings dictated play for the rest of the night.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO