Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Related
NHL
MIN@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 3-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. The Wild scored the lone goal in the first period, which came courtesy of Joel Eriksson Ek at the 5:52 mark of the frame. Ek capitalized on a rebound in prime...
NHL
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
MIN@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
NHL
Coyotes score six, ease past Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice and had an assist when the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Clayton Keller had three assists and Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (2-4-0) for his first win since Oct. 24, 2021, while with the Nashville Predators. He was claimed off waivers from them on Oct. 10.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
Dahlin named NHL's 1st Star of the Week
Sabres alternate captain became 1st defenseman in NHL history to open season with goals in 5 straight games. With his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
Reimer, Sharks shut out Flyers for second win of season
PHILADELPHIA -- James Reimer made 30 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. When: Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. PT. Where:...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
NHL
Blackhawks hold off Panthers for fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks held on for their fourth straight win, 4-2 against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Tuesday. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored, and Alex Stalock made 29 saves for Chicago (4-2-0),...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel to break ironman record for Golden Knights at Sharks
Panarin, Nichushkin face off with Rangers, Avalanche; Dahlin tries to extend goal streak for Sabres. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday. Kessel to become new NHL...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kings 4, Lightning 2
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. This was a tale of two games. For the first period and a half, the Lightning held an edge in possession, shots, and scoring chances. But thanks to a strong performance from Jonathan Quick, the Kings only allowed one goal during that timeframe. Then, just past the halfway point of the second period, Blake Lizotte scored to extend the LA lead to 3-1 and Victor Hedman's goal on the next shift was wiped out due to a successful offside challenge. After that, the Kings dictated play for the rest of the night.
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Oettinger gets the start in road trip finale
The young netminder, who played college hockey at BU, looks to go 5-0-0 There will be some key storylines for the Stars in Boston on Tuesday. Dallas will face old coach Jim Montgomery for the first time. Jake Oettinger will get the start in Boston, where he attended Boston University.
NHL
Recap: Kings 4, Lightning 2
The Lightning opened their three-game California road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored for Tampa Bay, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped with the loss. Hagel's goal tied the game at one late in the...
NHL
Canadiens' Xhekaj has outstanding nickname, hardly alone in NHL
Teammates call rookie 'Wi-Fi' for unique last name, among best current monikers in League. Montreal Canadiens rookie defenseman Arber Xhekaj scored his first NHL goal on Saturday and if you have no idea how to tackle pronouncing that last name by reading it, you're not alone. Teammates, in fact, have...
Comments / 0