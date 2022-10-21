Read full article on original website
santafe.com
SWAIA Winter Indian Market
Shopping for the holidays gets a huge boost every winter when The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) hosts its annual Winter Indian Market. Over 150 indigenous vendors, representing artwork from SWAIA’s ten juried classifications, set up shop indoors, along with musical and dance performances, an in-person silent auction, raffles, delicious food and more throughout the weekend. The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts’ Winter Indian Market takes place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, December 3 – 4, 2022, 9 – 5 p.m.
santafe.com
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza
Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
rrobserver.com
Meow Wolf unveils 3 installations in Santa Fe
Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz has a new installation at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of Brandon Soder) Meow Wolf always offers a new experience. At “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe, three new permanent installations are ready for visitors. Months of work has taken place...
losalamosreporter.com
Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic To Be Held In-Person And Virtually In 2023
The annual Santa Fe Snowshoe Classic is back! Register at runsignup.com to receive great swag, win prizes, and support Santa Fe Search and Rescue. The registration fee is $35 (increasing to $40 on January 1), and proceeds will go to Santa Fe Search and Rescue. In addition to volunteering at the Snowshoe Classic, Santa Fe Search and Rescue provides trained teams to participate in wilderness searches for people who are missing, injured, or lost.
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
Tools of late Queen of England’s former master saddler stolen in Albuquerque
Richard Castelow, originally from England, is a master saddler.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Fall Festival was a hit
Kids running around in costumes, adults chasing after them, Hocus Pocus and scary dudes in masks. That was the City of Rio Rancho’s Fall Festival. Hundreds of people enjoyed pumpkin carving, candy, food trucks and good music at Campus Park on Saturday, Oct. 22. People also got to see...
Albuquerque cracks down on homeless encampments across city parks
Many Albuquerque residents expressed concerns over the growing problem, saying they fear for their safety.
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
Environmental group sues battery facility in New Mexico
An environmental group is suing an energy company over gas emissions from a battery facility in southeastern New Mexico.
New hotels, apartments proposed for Sawmill District
Sawmill Bellemah Properties, LLC is asking the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners for tax breaks as well as a $38.5 million grant.
rrobserver.com
Native made documentary to premiere at Santa Fe International Film Festival: “Voices of the Grand Canyon”
Jim Enote (Zuni), Loretta Jackson-Kelly (Hualapai), Leigh Kuwanwisiwma (Hopi), Coleen Kaska (Havasupai) and Nikki Cooley (Navajo). (Grand Canyon Trust) A new Native made documentary called “Voices of the Grand Canyon” will premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 21. “Understandably, many people think of...
New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
KOAT 7
Affordable Halloween costume ideas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Halloween is fast approaching and it's not too late to get your costume ready. Some costumes for kids cost close to $50 and that's a lot of money to spend on something that might only be used once. So, if you're looking to save, here's how you can create an affordable costume for just a few bucks, a cardboard box and endless imagination.
losalamosreporter.com
Sad Moment In Time For Some…
Los Alamos resident Sharon Allen took several photos Sunday morning of what remains of the former Hilltop House structure. ‘The sun was coming up and it hit me that this view would never happen again. I knew today the structure so familiar to all of us when we enter Los Alamos would be gone for good,’ Allen said. Photo by Sharon Allen.
newmexiconewsport.com
ABQ rejects rent control measure despite substantial rent hikes
Albuquerque City Council voted 7-2 against a controversial memorial to end the prohibition on rent control. Preceding the vote, local housing activists held a rally in Civic Plaza, demanding action. The demonstrators then provided hours of public comment during the council meeting. The memorial – which would not have introduced...
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
ladailypost.com
Skeleton Family Spotted Camping In White Rock
A skeleton family spotted camping with their dog early this morning in White Rock. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
Monster Nightmares, Hippie Van Guru & A Woman Locked In Her Car, Part Of SFiFF Surreal Shorts From Fabio Colonna, Jeff Hilliard, Emily Maya Mills & More
In addition to New Mexico being a serious place for filmmaking and TV series –the state reaping a record $855.4M from Hollywood’s motion picture & TV industry’s spending– Santa Fe itself counts a fervent moviegoing community, especially for arthouse and experimental product. Audiences packed venues around town for the Santa Fe International Film Festival from Oct. 19-23 for films of all shapes and sizes at such venues as the George R.R. Martin owned Jean Cocteau Cinema; the Moorish, Spanish Renaissance 1931 built Lensic Theater; and the two-story, bistro cinema the Violet Crown in the swanky railroad district...
