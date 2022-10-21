ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
Hot 104.7

A Minnesota Man Accidently Shot Himself At A Corn Maze

Corn mazes can be a lot of fun or they can also incite total panic at the thought of being lost in one. Ever since I have seen the movie 'Children of the Corn" I cannot set foot in one, even in broad daylight with signs everywhere. Besides my overactive imagination, I also have a horrible sense of direction so I am convinced if I go in I will never find my way out and they will have to call the St. Louis County Rescue squad to come find me. I am a huge supporter of corn itself though and I love corn on the cob, so thank you to all the farmers that produce the corn in the first place.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

HERMANTOWN: Initial Findings Released by NTSB After Fatal Plane Crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Initial findings have been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after a plane crashed into a home earlier this month, killing the pilot and the two passengers on board. Hermantown resident Jason Hoffman said he and his wife were both sleeping when the plane...
HERMANTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen saves family's lives after alerting them to Duluth house fire

A teenager "likely" saved their family's lives after a fire destroyed their home in Duluth, with authorities saying a charcoal grill was the likely cause. The fire department said a teenager in the home on the 1500 block of 101st Avenue West alerted a sibling and their parents, who were all able to escape without injuries along with the three family dogs.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date

'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Woman identified, charged in Hibbing campaign mail theft

A woman has been charged with a felony for removing campaign mail from a Hibbing residence on October 15. According to the criminal complaint, 61-year-old Lisa Fitzpatrick admitted she placed a political flyer in a mailbox, removed a different political pamphlet from the mailbox, and placed it in her bag.
HIBBING, MN
kdal610.com

Meth Dealer Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 62 year old Silver Bay man was arrested by Duluth Police on Wednesday after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Police had responded to a suspicious vehicle near the 1300 block of Commonwealth Avenue. The owner of the vehicle was known to the Lake...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Giant Drug Bust In Virginia

VIRGINIA, MN (KDAL) – The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has arrested 22 year Tyler Allan Lawrence following the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Street South in Virginia. In the raid this week officers seized over 92 thousand dollars in cash, 2...
VIRGINIA, MN
WDIO-TV

A Rush City woman charged in double fatal crash in Pine County

A Rush City woman is facing charges which allege she was driving drunk when her vehicle ran off the road in Pine County this past weekend. killing two people and seriously injuring another person. According to a report on KSTP, court records show 19-year-old Anastasia Nicole Nelson is charged with...
PINE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
VIRGINIA, MN
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy