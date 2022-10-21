Read full article on original website
Trio accused of targeting unsuspecting shoppers in thefts at Henderson Walmart
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are trying to identify three people in connection to a theft investigation. The Henderson Police Department says the people shown in these photos are following around unsuspecting shoppers in Walmart as targets for theft. In one case, police say the trio followed a victim around in...
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service
Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday. Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders...
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit
A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County. Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck. The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and...
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
Mike Dietsch retires from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sheriff Michael Wilder and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced the retirement of Mike Dietsch. WCSO says Dietsch has served over 23 years with the Sheriff ‘s Office and protecting the citizens of Warrick County. He served in several different roles while with the Sheriff’s Office: Court Security Special […]
Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack
The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro
Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
Evansville woman accepts plea deal in toddler fentanyl overdose case
(WEHT) - Officials say the mother of a 3-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose in October of 2021 has accepted a plea deal in connection to the case.
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
OPD: Vehicle hits person on West 2nd Street, 1 seriously injured
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department is investigating after they say a person was hit by a vehicle Monday morning. They say it happened around 6:37 a.m. at the West 2nd Street and Carter Road intersection. According to a press release, the person hit has sustained serious injuries and...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nicholas Neidige, 29, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Andy Bickley, 43, of Elnora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated — > or =.15% and Driving While Intoxicated – Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted.
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
