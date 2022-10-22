Read full article on original website
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie at Portageville in championship game
Photo gallery from Portageville's win over East Prairie in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Championship at PHS on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter
No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
C1D3 volleyball: Bell City, Advance forge ahead into district championship game
BELL CITY — The Bell City Cubs clinched their spot in the Class 1 District 3 championship game with a 3-1 win over the Leopold on Monday night at Bell City High School. All three of the Cubs’ match wins came by the score of 25-19, but all featured slow starts.
C1D3 Volleyball: Advance wins back-and-forth battle for seventh-straight district title
BELL CITY, Mo. — In a back-and-forth match that featured two evenly matched teams, it was the Advance Hornets who came away with the Class 1, District 3 championship, defeating Bell City 28-26, 25-20, 25-18 in Bell City Tuesday night. “That’s the way a district championship should be, is...
C2D2 volleyball: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City to win third straight district title
FRUITLAND, Mo. — For the third straight year, the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders can call themselves district champions. The Crusaders swept Scott City 25‑20, 25‑14, 25‑21 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School. "I think (winning a third straight...
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie makes history with 3-1 win over Malden
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The East Prairie volleyball team will compete for a district championship for the first school history after a 3-1 win over Malden in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Semifinals at Portageville High School on Monday, Oct. 24. The second-seeded Lady Eagles defeated the third-seeded Green...
C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship
No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
C2D1 volleyball: Portageville defeats Senath-Hornersville to earn chance at second straight district title
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Despite not playing its best, the Portageville volleyball team advanced the MSHSAA Class 2 District Championship by orchestrating its way to a 3-1 win over Senath-Hornersville at PHS on Monday, Oct. 24. It was the third time the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs (20-10-1) have defeated the fourth-seeded...
C1D4 volleyball: St. Vincent upsets top-seeded Meadow Heights for back-to-back district title wins
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — St. Vincent walked into the Crystal City High School gym as underdogs Tuesday and left as district champions. St. Vincent rallied from a two-set deficit to upset top-seeded Meadow Heights 12-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 and win its second straight Class 1 District 4 championship.
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson overpowers Northwest to claim fourth consecutive district crown
ST. LOUIS — The Jackson Indians won their fourth-straight Class 5 District 1 championship with a 3-0 win over Northwest (Cedar Hill) on Tuesday night at Oakville High School. Jackson coach Dave Mirly credited the dedication of his team. “To win a tough district four years in a row...
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran
Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson beats Lutheran South to advance to fourth straight district championship
ST. LOUIS — For the fourth straight year, Jackson is headed to the Class 5 District 1 championship. Despite a tight first set, the Indians were able to settle in and roll to a 26‑24, 25‑17, 25‑17 win over Lutheran South in the C5D1 semifinals Monday at Oakville High School.
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne
Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
C2D1 Volleyball: East Prairie versus Malden
Photo gallery from East Prairie's 3-1 win over Malden in the semifinals of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Portageville on Monday, Oct. 24.
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W
Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
It's gametime for revamped Redhawk hoops
It may be difficult to perceive as you walk through the near 80-degree warmth of an Indian summer in the Bootheel, but it actually is basketball season, and the Southeast Missouri State men’s program is ready to get after it with a scoreboard turned on. SEMO will host NCAA...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday
(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
