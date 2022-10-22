ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Prairie, MO

C3D1 VB: Fredericktown books ticket to championship with three-set victory over Dexter

No. 2 seed Fredericktown fought to secure a straight set win over No. 3 seed Dexter Monday at Kennett High School to advance to the Class 3 District 1 championship. “It was a big night for us,” Fredericktown head coach Billie McFadden said. “It feels really good, especially to go in three. It was a long drive down and a long drive back, but being able to do it in three is really motivational for us.”
DEXTER, MO
C2D1 volleyball: East Prairie makes history with 3-1 win over Malden

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — The East Prairie volleyball team will compete for a district championship for the first school history after a 3-1 win over Malden in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 1 Semifinals at Portageville High School on Monday, Oct. 24. The second-seeded Lady Eagles defeated the third-seeded Green...
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
C3D1 VB: Notre Dame ousts Kennett in three sets, advances to championship

No. 1 seed Notre Dame ended No. 4 seed Kennett's post season run in three sets with unrelenting offense Monday to advance to the district championship. Having defeated the Lady Indians exactly one week prior, the Bulldogs took a straight set victory by force to win 25-16, 25-16, 25-10. “You...
KENNETT, MO
High School swimming roundup, Oct. 25: Cape Central ekes out six-point win vs. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran

Cape Central took a win on Tuesday in a three-team meet against Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran, winning with a score of 92 to Notre Dame’s 86 and Saxony Lutheran’s 85. Cape Central’s Noah McRaven (200 Free), Phineas Theall (50 Free, 100 Backstroke) and Creighton Edmundson (100 Free) all won individual events, while Saxony Lutheran’s Mason Landewee (200 Medley), Tom Hasz (100 Butterfly) and Jesse Schupp (500 Free, 100 Breaststroke) won individual events for the Crusaders.
JACKSON, MO
SEMO MBB vs Fontbonne

Southeast Missouri State men's basketball took care of NCAA Division III Fontbonne in an exhibition on Tuesday at the Show Me Center.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
C1D4 volleyball: Meadow Heights, St. Vincent to meet for district championship

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — Meadow Heights is headed to its third straight district championship, and hopes to avoid a repeat of last year's result. The Panthers — who fell to Advance in the Class 1 District 3 championship in 2021 — beat Oak Ridge in straight sets, taking down the Blue Jays 25‑20, 25‑19, 25‑22 in a Class 1 District 4 semifinal Monday at Crystal City High School.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Redhawks rolling and 'pretty easy to coach' following another W

Veteran Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz is constantly thinking up ways to challenge his players to overcome new obstacles, but that task is getting more and more difficult with the 2022 squad. The latest tests for the Redhawks were to handle a bye week in a mature and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
It's gametime for revamped Redhawk hoops

It may be difficult to perceive as you walk through the near 80-degree warmth of an Indian summer in the Bootheel, but it actually is basketball season, and the Southeast Missouri State men’s program is ready to get after it with a scoreboard turned on. SEMO will host NCAA...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Missouri Mines Fall Rocks Event Saturday

(Park Hills, MO) This year's Fall Rocks event, at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, is this Saturday evening. Site Administrator, Art Hebrank, says it's a free program designed for families. Hebrank also says besides the normal attractions they'll have a large piece of mining equipment from the Doe Run Company kids can get their picture taken with.
PARK HILLS, MO
Drone12: Tower Rock

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

