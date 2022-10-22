Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Sam Beale Reflects On His Time In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the 3 Count Podcast, Sam Beale reflected on his time in Impact Wrestling. Check out the highlights below. “Oh I mean, the thing with TV to me honestly, like every single time I worked TV — you always feel the pressure. You’re always feeling the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, like you’re the center of attention. And truthfully you’ve never been there before, so you being the center of attention of a big, big audience is kinda nerve-wracking, it definitely is. And like, I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t feel pressure every single time to go be larger than life. Because there way, there was always pressure. I think it was a little bit more upon myself putting the pressure on me than it was anybody else. Just because I hold myself to a high standard. So like, I would go in each time, every time I would get asked back to Impact it would be like, I’d put pressure on myself to be the match of the night, or to be the best thing that has ever happened to Impact, you know? And that’s just unrealistic to really live up to in the role I was given."
rajah.com
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Growing Up With Popular Dad In Midst Of Successful WWE Attitude Era
What was it like for Austin and Colten Gunn to grow up with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn of New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X fame as their father?. The Gunn Club spoke about this during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
rajah.com
Becky Lynch Talks The Future Of Pro Wrestling And Women's Wrestling
Top WWE Star "Big Time Becks" Becky Lynch recently took part in a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how women are the future of pro wrestling as well as how the women's roster they have right now in the WWE is the future of women's wrestling.
rajah.com
Cora Jade Talks Main Roster Talent In NXT, Raw Experience & More
Cora Jade recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for an in-depth interview covering her career in the pro wrestling industry. While talking with the longtime reporter, the women's wrestling star spoke about being at Raw, the main roster influence in NXT due to the trickle down affect and more.
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her, Talks Being Face Of AEW Women's Division (Video)
Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview looking at her run in All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AEW women's star spoke about being the face of the women's division for the promotion, reveals advice Charlotte Flair gave her and more.
rajah.com
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
rajah.com
Fred Rosser Recalls Decision To Come Out After Signing With WWE
As noted, Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider's Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Say Raw Superstar Is "Starting To Get It"
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the opening segment of the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Yes, I know Positivity Week was last week, but it seems to be continuing into this...
rajah.com
Orange Cassidy Reflects On Capturing First Title In AEW After Many Failed Attempts, Revolution Injury
Orange Cassidy recently appeared as a guest on the Torrey & Dan show for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the "Freshly Squeezed" one and reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion spoke about winning the title in All Elite Wrestling after many failed title attempts, as well as his injury from the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
rajah.com
DDP Reveals He Went To The WWE's HQ In Stamford To Do A Test To Be An Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he went to the WWE's HQ in Stamford in 2002 to do a test to be an announcer because Kevin Dunn told him to and how Kevin called him back and informed him that they will start the pro wrestling legend with the satellite for the first month or two.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a...
rajah.com
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: "He's Me, Basically"
Who better to ask than the WWE Hall Of Famer himself. During an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast , Goldberg discussed the comparisons between himself and the current NXT Champion. Check out the highlights below. On comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker:. “So I talked to a dude, a...
rajah.com
AEW News: AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights, Dynamite Preview (Video)
Ahead of Wednesday's episode of All Elite Wrestling Rampage, AEW has released the following preview clip:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, a few highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have also surfaced online. Check out a few moments below, via the official Twitter accounts of...
Comments / 0