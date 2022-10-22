Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
DDP Reveals He Went To The WWE's HQ In Stamford To Do A Test To Be An Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he went to the WWE's HQ in Stamford in 2002 to do a test to be an announcer because Kevin Dunn told him to and how Kevin called him back and informed him that they will start the pro wrestling legend with the satellite for the first month or two.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
rajah.com
WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10
-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
rajah.com
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
rajah.com
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
rajah.com
AEW News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Renee Paquette On Hey! (EW)
-- The latest recording of Hey! (EW) is now available for streaming. Check out the video below, featuring All Elite Wrestling backstage interviewer Renee Paquette:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is also online:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal...
rajah.com
Brian Gewirtz Recalls Using Top WWE Superstars To Voice Frustrations To Vince McMahon
Brian Gewirtz had a system in place to voice frustrations to the Chairman of the Board when working behind-the-scenes in WWE as the head writer for the company. In his new book, "There’s Just One Problem…True Stories from the Former, Formerly, Formerly Seventh Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz recalls using top WWE Superstars as a way of voicing his issues with Vince McMahon.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event
What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
rajah.com
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Liv Morgan, UUDD Plays Street Fighter II
-- A brand new episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is now available on YouTube. Earlier this week, WWE Smackdown Superstars Sheamus and Liv Morgan hit the gym, in a video described as follows:. This week on Celtic Warrior Workouts, we join “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Liv Morgan at The...
rajah.com
Cora Jade Talks Main Roster Talent In NXT, Raw Experience & More
Cora Jade recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com for an in-depth interview covering her career in the pro wrestling industry. While talking with the longtime reporter, the women's wrestling star spoke about being at Raw, the main roster influence in NXT due to the trickle down affect and more.
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her, Talks Being Face Of AEW Women's Division (Video)
Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview looking at her run in All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AEW women's star spoke about being the face of the women's division for the promotion, reveals advice Charlotte Flair gave her and more.
rajah.com
Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Smackdown Superstar Comments On Upcoming Wheel Of Fortune Appearance (Video)
-- Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is in the spotlight on the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:. Dragunov is currently a member of the NXT roster. -- in other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods Wheel of Fortune on Sunday:
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Scream Queens Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features numerous women's matches from people such as Alexa Bliss, Lita and Luna Vachon, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Fred Rosser Recalls Decision To Come Out After Signing With WWE
As noted, Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider's Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
Comments / 0