Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.

2 DAYS AGO