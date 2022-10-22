Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a...
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio face Ludwig Kaiser in Singles action, while the main event segment saw Logan Paul address the WWE Universe. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
rajah.com
Johnny Swinger Confirms Signing Contract Extension With IMPACT Wrestling
Johnny Swinger has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. The longtime pro wrestling veteran spoke about this during a recent appearance on the House of Hardcore podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights. On confirming that he has signed with IMPACT Wrestling for an additional year: “Yeah, another year in the...
rajah.com
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.231 million viewers, with a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is down 1.89% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.274 million viewers for the post-WWE Extreme Rules episode.
rajah.com
Early Betting Odds Released For NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV
NJPW’s Wrestling Kingdom 17 PPV Event will take place on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 from inside the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. This is the first time in several years that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding their Wrestle Kingdom PPV for just a single day, instead of having it on multiple days.
rajah.com
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
rajah.com
Becky Lynch Talks The Future Of Pro Wrestling And Women's Wrestling
Top WWE Star "Big Time Becks" Becky Lynch recently took part in a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how women are the future of pro wrestling as well as how the women's roster they have right now in the WWE is the future of women's wrestling.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Sixteenth-Highest Total Audience Of The Year
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 480,000 viewers, with a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 4.8% from last week’s 458,000 total viewers. Last Friday night's rating of 0.13 is down...
rajah.com
Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event
What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
rajah.com
Britt Baker Reveals Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her, Talks Being Face Of AEW Women's Division (Video)
Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview looking at her run in All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AEW women's star spoke about being the face of the women's division for the promotion, reveals advice Charlotte Flair gave her and more.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Smackdown Superstar Comments On Upcoming Wheel Of Fortune Appearance (Video)
-- Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is in the spotlight on the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:. Dragunov is currently a member of the NXT roster. -- in other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods Wheel of Fortune on Sunday:
rajah.com
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
rajah.com
DDP Reveals Bray Wyatt Should Have Been The One Who Ended The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page took to an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he loved the way the WWE teased the reveal of Bray Wyatt all the way until the actual reveal showing all the different characters throughout the crowd and the arena.
rajah.com
WWE News: Robert Stone Pays Tribute to His Mother, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her "Galaxy"
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT's own Robert Stone announced that his mother passed away this week. On behalf of Rajah.Com, we send our condolences to the family. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Raw Superstar Nikki Cross also posted on Twitter today, where she sent a warning to the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley:
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
rajah.com
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has added a total of eleven classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from January 1996 to Match 1996. A number of wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
JD Drake Says He Has Been Having The Time Of His Life In AEW
AEW Star JD Drake spoke with Wrestling Observer's Josh Nason on a number of topics such as how he has been having the time of his life in the company, but he is never satisfied and if given the chance as well as the opportunity, he and Anthony Henry will become a household name because they're one of the best tag teams the pro wrestling industry has yet to see.
