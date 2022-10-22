-- Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has by almost all accounts been a successful one built up over the course of several weeks' worth of teases. Internally, Wyatt is already listed as Smackdown's top babyface with Drew McIntyre slotted second on the list. PWInsider.com reports that WWE has also been thrilled with the merchandise Wyatt has been moving as he has been the top seller over the last few weeks, prompting the company to roll out even more Wyatt merchandise, including plush versions of his Firefly Fun House characters.

