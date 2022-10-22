ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)

-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance vs. Baron Black, Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J, Jaylee and Nikki Victory vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Factory's QT Marshall. You can check...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event

Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander in a Singles Match. - WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke def. Kiana James in a...
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW

Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change

WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
Internal Reaction to Bray Wyatt's Return; WWE Looking to Use Similar Ideas in Future

-- Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has by almost all accounts been a successful one built up over the course of several weeks' worth of teases. Internally, Wyatt is already listed as Smackdown's top babyface with Drew McIntyre slotted second on the list. PWInsider.com reports that WWE has also been thrilled with the merchandise Wyatt has been moving as he has been the top seller over the last few weeks, prompting the company to roll out even more Wyatt merchandise, including plush versions of his Firefly Fun House characters.
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.231 million viewers, with a rating of 0.52 in the key 18-49 demo. This total is down 1.89% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.274 million viewers for the post-WWE Extreme Rules episode.
Logan Paul Talks First He Met Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar, How He's Feeling Ahead Of Crown Jewel

Logan Paul recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. During the discussion, the influencer spoke about the first time he met Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, how he's feeling ahead of WWE Crown Jewel, getting a world title shot so soon into his WWE career and more.
Becky Lynch Talks The Future Of Pro Wrestling And Women's Wrestling

Top WWE Star "Big Time Becks" Becky Lynch recently took part in a panel discussion at NYC Advertising Week, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how women are the future of pro wrestling as well as how the women's roster they have right now in the WWE is the future of women's wrestling.
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event

What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax

During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
WWE News: Celtic Warrior Workouts w/ Liv Morgan, UUDD Plays Street Fighter II

-- A brand new episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts is now available on YouTube. Earlier this week, WWE Smackdown Superstars Sheamus and Liv Morgan hit the gym, in a video described as follows:. This week on Celtic Warrior Workouts, we join “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Liv Morgan at The...
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
Bully Ray Reveals Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back Bray Wyatt's The Fiend Gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as why the WWE shouldn't bring back Bray Wyatt's The Fiend gimmick. The WWE Hall of Famer said when it comes to The Fiend and professional wrestling itself he thinks there's a disconnect with the WWE Universe.

