Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
Matt Hardy Reveals PPV Match From His Past In WWE That He Wishes He Could Change
WWE Survivor Series 2000. It's a night Matt Hardy wishes had gone different early in his WWE career. The AEW star spoke about a match from that pay-per-view as one he wishes he could go over in different fashion from his past in WWE during a recent episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.
Kurt Angle Reveals Lucrative Request He Made To Tony Khan To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle has a big price tag attached to his potential in-ring return. Six-figures a match, big. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during a recent episode of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about the amount he told AEW President Tony Khan he would need if he were to consider a return.
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
Konnan Talks The Leadership In The WWE And In AEW
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as the leadership in the WWE and how they have got strong leaders there such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and Roman Reigns as well as how they have got veterans there that everyone respects like Rey Mysterio.
Eddie Kingston On Why He Thinks Backstage Fights Are Happening In AEW
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston spoke with ESPR on topics such as why he thinks backstage fights are happening in the promotion. According to Kingston, it is due to several people having egos and these people not knowing how to use their words. Eddie Kingston said:. “It’s real...
Britt Baker Reveals Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her, Talks Being Face Of AEW Women's Division (Video)
Dr. Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview looking at her run in All Elite Wrestling. During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the AEW women's star spoke about being the face of the women's division for the promotion, reveals advice Charlotte Flair gave her and more.
AEW News: Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Renee Paquette On Hey! (EW)
-- The latest recording of Hey! (EW) is now available for streaming. Check out the video below, featuring All Elite Wrestling backstage interviewer Renee Paquette:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is also online:. This is the Second part of my visit to Cal...
WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10
-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
CJ Perry Talks Rusev Day, Reflects On Rivalry With Nia Jax
During the latest recording of In The Kliq CJ Perry explained the "conflict" involved with Rusev Day. Perry also reflected on her brutal rivalry with Nia Jax, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why WWE pulled the plug on Rusev Day:. “I feel that Vince had...
Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
Sam Beale Reflects On His Time In Impact Wrestling
During the latest recording of the 3 Count Podcast, Sam Beale reflected on his time in Impact Wrestling. Check out the highlights below. “Oh I mean, the thing with TV to me honestly, like every single time I worked TV — you always feel the pressure. You’re always feeling the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, like you’re the center of attention. And truthfully you’ve never been there before, so you being the center of attention of a big, big audience is kinda nerve-wracking, it definitely is. And like, I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t feel pressure every single time to go be larger than life. Because there way, there was always pressure. I think it was a little bit more upon myself putting the pressure on me than it was anybody else. Just because I hold myself to a high standard. So like, I would go in each time, every time I would get asked back to Impact it would be like, I’d put pressure on myself to be the match of the night, or to be the best thing that has ever happened to Impact, you know? And that’s just unrealistic to really live up to in the role I was given."
Brian Gewirtz Recalls Using Top WWE Superstars To Voice Frustrations To Vince McMahon
Brian Gewirtz had a system in place to voice frustrations to the Chairman of the Board when working behind-the-scenes in WWE as the head writer for the company. In his new book, "There’s Just One Problem…True Stories from the Former, Formerly, Formerly Seventh Most Powerful Person in WWE," Gewirtz recalls using top WWE Superstars as a way of voicing his issues with Vince McMahon.
Jimmy Korderas Say Raw Superstar Is "Starting To Get It"
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the opening segment of the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Yes, I know Positivity Week was last week, but it seems to be continuing into this...
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance vs. Baron Black, Serena Deeb vs. Hayley J, Jaylee and Nikki Victory vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Factory's QT Marshall. You can check...
Goldberg On Bron Breakker: "He's Me, Basically"
Who better to ask than the WWE Hall Of Famer himself. During an interview with the Roman Atwood Podcast , Goldberg discussed the comparisons between himself and the current NXT Champion. Check out the highlights below. On comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker:. “So I talked to a dude, a...
Jim Ross Recalls HLA Segments On Raw
During the latest recording of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross explained the reason why WWE's infamous 'HLA' segments "just didn't fit." Check out the comments from good ole' JR below:. “It would’ve been another short creative meeting. ‘Here’s what we want to do,’ and my vote would...
Fred Rosser Recalls Decision To Come Out After Signing With WWE
As noted, Fred Rosser recently appeared as a guest on the Insider's Edge program for an in-depth interview covering his pro wrestling career. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players reflected on his decision to come out after signing with the company.
