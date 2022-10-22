During the latest recording of the 3 Count Podcast, Sam Beale reflected on his time in Impact Wrestling. Check out the highlights below. “Oh I mean, the thing with TV to me honestly, like every single time I worked TV — you always feel the pressure. You’re always feeling the pressure. Feeling the eyes on you, everybody is watching you, like you’re the center of attention. And truthfully you’ve never been there before, so you being the center of attention of a big, big audience is kinda nerve-wracking, it definitely is. And like, I would be lying if I didn’t say I didn’t feel pressure every single time to go be larger than life. Because there way, there was always pressure. I think it was a little bit more upon myself putting the pressure on me than it was anybody else. Just because I hold myself to a high standard. So like, I would go in each time, every time I would get asked back to Impact it would be like, I’d put pressure on myself to be the match of the night, or to be the best thing that has ever happened to Impact, you know? And that’s just unrealistic to really live up to in the role I was given."

1 DAY AGO